LONDON (dpa-AFX) - City of London (CTY.L) reported that its first half profit before tax was $12.6 million compared to $11.1 million, prior year. Earnings per share, in cents, was 18.7 compared to 16.5. Underlying profit before tax was $15.2 million compared to $13.3 million. Underlying earnings per share, in cents, was 22.6 compared to 20.0.For the six months ended 31st December 2024, net fee income increased to $35.30 million from $32.19 million, previous year.The Board declared an interim dividend of 11 pence per share, which will be paid on 3rd April 2025 to shareholders registered at the close of business on 7th March 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX