Trip.com Group Limited Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2024 Financial Results

SINGAPORE, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) ("Trip.com Group" or the "Company"), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024.

Key Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2024

International businesses experienced robust growth across all segments in the fourth quarter of 2024 Outbound hotel and air ticket bookings have recovered to more than 120% of the pre-COVID level for the same period in 2019. Air ticket and hotel bookings on our international OTA platform increased by over 70% year-over-year. Inbound travel bookings surged by more than 100% year-over-year.

The Company delivered solid financial results in the fourth quarter of 2024 Net revenue for the fourth quarter was RMB12.7 billion (US$1.7 billion), representing a year-over-year growth of 23%. Net income for the fourth quarter was RMB2.2 billion (US$300 million), compared to RMB1.3 billion for the same period in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was RMB3.0 billion (US$408 million), an improvement from RMB2.9 billion for the same period last year.



"The travel market has shown remarkable resilience in 2024, driven by travelers' growing desire for exploration and cultural experiences," said James Liang, Executive Chairman. "We are committed to investing in AI and promoting inbound travel to foster innovation and enhance the overall travel experience. We anticipate another year of growth and success within the industry."

"We achieved solid results across market segments over the past year," said Jane Sun, Chief Executive Officer. "With a promising market outlook, we are well-positioned to deliver outstanding travel services globally. We are confident in our ability to create value for users and succeeding with business partners through new initiatives. Together, we strive for win-win outcomes and contribute to global economic growth."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2024 Financial Results and Business Updates

For the fourth quarter of 2024, Trip.com Group reported net revenue of RMB12.7 billion (US$1.7 billion), representing a 23% increase from the same period in 2023, primarily driven by stronger travel demand. Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased by 20% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

For the full year of 2024, net revenue was RMB53.3 billion (US$7.3 billion), representing a 20% increase from 2023.

Accommodation reservation revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB5.2 billion (US$709 million), representing a 33% increase from the same period in 2023, primarily driven by an increase in accommodation reservations. Accommodation reservation revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased by 24% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

For the full year of 2024, accommodation reservation revenue was RMB21.6 billion (US$3.0 billion), representing a 25% increase from 2023. The accommodation reservation revenue accounted for 40% of the total revenue in 2024 and 39% of the total revenue in 2023.

Transportation ticketing revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB4.8 billion (US$655 million), representing a 16% increase from the same period in 2023, primarily driven by an increase in transportation reservations. Transportation ticketing revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased by 15% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

For the full year of 2024, transportation ticketing revenue was RMB20.3 billion (US$2.8 billion), representing a 10% increase from 2023. The transportation ticketing revenue accounted for 38% of the total revenue in 2024 and 41% of the total revenue in 2023.

Packaged-tour revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB870 million (US$119 million), representing a 24% increase from the same period in 2023, primarily driven by an increase in packaged-tour reservations. Packaged-tour revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased by 44% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

For the full year of 2024, packaged-tour revenue was RMB4.3 billion (US$594 million), representing a 38% increase from 2023. The packaged-tour revenue accounted for 8% of the total revenue in 2024 and 7% of the total revenue in 2023.

Corporate travel revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB702 million (US$96 million), representing an 11% increase from the same period in 2023 and a 7% increase from the previous quarter, primarily driven by an increase in corporate travel reservations.

For the full year of 2024, corporate travel revenue was RMB2.5 billion (US$343 million), representing an 11% increase from 2023. The corporate travel revenue accounted for 5% of the total revenue both in 2024 and 2023.

Cost of revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 31% to RMB2.6 billion (US$362 million) from the same period in 2023 and decreased by 6% from the previous quarter, which was generally in line with the fluctuations in net revenue from the respective periods. Cost of revenue as a percentage of net revenue was 21% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the full year of 2024, cost of revenue was RMB10.0 billion (US$1.4 billion), representing a 23% increase from 2023. Cost of revenue as a percentage of net revenue was 19% in 2024.

Product development expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 16% to RMB3.4 billion (US$465 million) from the same period in 2023 and decreased by 7% from the previous quarter, primarily due to the fluctuations in product development personnel related expenses. Product development expenses as a percentage of net revenue were 27% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the full year of 2024, product development expenses increased by 8% to RMB13.1 billion (US$1.8 billion) from 2023. Product development expenses as a percentage of net revenue were 25% in 2024.

Sales and marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 45% to RMB3.4 billion (US$462 million) from the same period in 2023, primarily due to the increase in expenses relating to sales and marketing promotion activities. Sales and marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 was flat compared to the previous quarter. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenue were 26% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the full year of 2024, sales and marketing expenses increased by 29% to RMB11.9 billion (US$1.6 billion) from 2023. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenue were 22% in 2024.

General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 19% to RMB1.0 billion (US$142 million) from the same period in 2023, primarily due to an increase in general and administrative personnel related expenses. General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased by 1% from the previous quarter. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenue were 8% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the full year of 2024, general and administrative expenses increased by 9% to RMB4.1 billion (US$560 million) from 2023. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenue were 8% in 2024.

Income tax expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB526 million (US$72 million), compared to RMB399 million for the same period in 2023 and RMB721 million for the previous quarter. The change in Trip.com Group's effective tax rate was primarily due to the combined impacts of changes in respective profitability of its subsidiaries with different tax rates, changes in deferred tax liabilities relating to withholding tax, certain non-taxable income or loss resulting from the fair value changes in equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), and changes in valuation allowance provided for deferred tax assets.

For the full year of 2024, income tax expense was RMB2.6 billion (US$357 million), compared to RMB1.8 billion in 2023.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB2.2 billion (US$300 million), compared to RMB1.3 billion for the same period in 2023 and RMB6.8 billion for the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB3.0 billion (US$408 million), compared to RMB2.9 billion for the same period in 2023 and RMB5.7 billion for the previous quarter.

For the full year of 2024, net income was RMB17.2 billion (US$2.4 billion), compared to RMB10.0 billion in 2023.

Net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB2.2 billion (US$295 million), compared to RMB1.3 billion for the same period in 2023 and RMB6.8 billion for the previous quarter. Excluding share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), and their tax effects, non-GAAP net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB3.0 billion (US$416 million), compared to RMB2.7 billion for the same period in 2023 and RMB6.0 billion for the previous quarter.

For the full year of 2024, net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders was RMB17.1 billion (US$2.3 billion), compared to RMB9.9 billion in 2023. Excluding share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), and their tax effects, non-GAAP net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders was RMB18.0 billion (US$2.5 billion) in 2024, compared to RMB13.1 billion in 2023.

Diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS was RMB3.09 (US$0.42) for the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), and their tax effects, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS was RMB4.35 (US$0.60) for the fourth quarter of 2024. Each ADS currently represents one ordinary share of the Company.

For the full year of 2024, diluted earnings per share and per ADS was RMB24.78 (US$3.39). Excluding share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), and their tax effects, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and per ADS was RMB26.20 (US$3.59).

As of December 31, 2024, the balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investment, and held to maturity time deposit and financial products was RMB90.0 billion (US$12.3 billion).

Recent Development

As part of our ongoing commitment to delivering value to our shareholders and ADS holders and in line with our regular capital return policy, the Company's board of directors has authorized to undertake new capital return measures in 2025, consisting of (i) a share repurchase program under which the Company is authorized and approved to, from time to time, acquire up to an aggregate of US$400 million of its ordinary shares and/or ADSs, and (ii) an ordinary cash dividend for the financial year of 2024 totaling approximately US$200 million. The cash dividend will be US$0.30 per ordinary share or per ADS, payable to holders of ordinary shares and ADSs of record as of the close of business on March 17, 2025, Hong Kong time and New York time, respectively. Dividends to holders of ordinary shares are expected to be paid on or around March 27, 2025. Dividends to holders of ADSs are expected to be paid on or around April 4, 2025, subject to the terms of the deposit agreement, including the fees and expenses payable thereunder.

Trip.com Group Limited











Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets











(In millions, except share and per share data)

































December 31, 2023

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2024

RMB (million) RMB (million) USD (million)



































ASSETS













Current assets:













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

43,983

51,093

7,000

Short-term investments

17,748

28,475

3,900

Accounts receivable, net

11,410

12,459

1,707

Prepayments and other current assets

15,591

20,093

2,753

















Total current assets

88,732

112,120

15,360

















Property, equipment and software

5,142

5,053

692

Intangible assets and land use rights

12,644

12,840

1,759

Right-of-use asset

641

755

103

Investments (Includes held to maturity time deposit and

financial products of RMB15,530 million and RMB10,453

million as of December 31,2023 and December 31,

2024, respectively)

49,342

47,194

6,466

Goodwill

59,372

60,911

8,345

Other long-term assets

688

454

62

Deferred tax asset

2,576

3,254

446

















Total assets

219,137

242,581

33,233

















LIABILITIES













Current liabilities:













Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

25,857

19,433

2,662

Accounts payable

16,459

16,578

2,271

Advances from customers

13,380

18,029

2,470

Other current liabilities

16,715

19,970

2,736

Total current liabilities

72,411

74,010

10,139

















Deferred tax liability

3,825

4,098

561

Long-term debt

19,099

20,134

2,758

Long-term lease liability

477

561

77

Other long-term liabilities

319

296

41

















Total liabilities

96,131

99,099

13,576

















MEZZANINE EQUITY

-

743

102

















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Total Trip.com Group Limited shareholders' equity

122,184

141,807

19,427

















Non-controlling interests

822

932

128

















Total shareholders' equity

123,006

142,739

19,555

















Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity

219,137

242,581

33,233

Trip.com Group Limited



























Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income























(In millions, except share and per share data)





























































Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2024

RMB (million)

RMB (million)

RMB (million)

USD (million)

RMB (million)

RMB (million)

USD (million)



























































































Revenue:





























Accommodation reservation

3,903

6,802

5,178

709

17,257

21,612

2,961

Transportation ticketing

4,106

5,650

4,780

655

18,443

20,301

2,781

Packaged-tour

704

1,558

870

119

3,140

4,336

594

Corporate travel

634

656

702

96

2,254

2,502

343

Others

991

1,234

1,238

170

3,468

4,626

634

































Total revenue

10,338

15,900

12,768

1,749

44,562

53,377

7,313

































Less: Sales tax and surcharges

(13)

(27)

(24)

(3)

(52)

(83)

(11)

































Net revenue

10,325

15,873

12,744

1,746

44,510

53,294

7,302

































Cost of revenue

(2,010)

(2,800)

(2,640)

(362)

(8,121)

(9,990)

(1,368)

































Gross profit

8,315

13,073

10,104

1,384

36,389

43,304

5,934

































Operating expenses:





























Product development *

(2,916)

(3,640)

(3,397)

(465)

(12,120)

(13,139)

(1,800)

Sales and marketing *

(2,333)

(3,382)

(3,373)

(462)

(9,202)

(11,902)

(1,631)

General and administrative *

(869)

(1,045)

(1,033)

(142)

(3,743)

(4,086)

(560)

































Total operating expenses

(6,118)

(8,067)

(7,803)

(1,069)

(25,065)

(29,127)

(3,991)

































Income from operations

2,197

5,006

2,301

315

11,324

14,177

1,943

































Interest income

593

598

517

71

2,090

2,341

321

Interest expense

(497)

(399)

(323)

(44)

(2,067)

(1,735)

(238)

Other (expense)/income

(903)

1,781

(137)

(19)

(667)

2,220

304

































Income before income tax

expense and equity in income

of affiliates

1,390

6,986

2,358

323

10,680

17,003

2,330

































Income tax expense

(399)

(721)

(526)

(72)

(1,750)

(2,604)

(357)

Equity in income of affiliates

351

558

359

49

1,072

2,828

387

































Net income

1,342

6,823

2,191

300

10,002

17,227

2,360

































Net income attributable to non-

controlling interests and mezzanine

classified non-controlling interests

(45)

(58)

(34)

(5)

(84)

(160)

(22)

































Net income attributable to

Trip.com Group Limited

1,297

6,765

2,157

295

9,918

17,067

2,338

































Earnings per ordinary share





























- Basic

1.99

10.37

3.28

0.45

15.19

26.10

3.58

- Diluted

1.94

9.93

3.09

0.42

14.78

24.78

3.39

































Earnings per ADS





























- Basic

1.99

10.37

3.28

0.45

15.19

26.10

3.58

- Diluted

1.94

9.93

3.09

0.42

14.78

24.78

3.39

































Weighted average ordinary shares

outstanding





























- Basic

652,033,082

652,719,801

656,190,044

656,190,044

652,859,211

654,035,399

654,035,399

- Diluted

668,332,395

681,411,847

698,171,269

698,171,269

671,062,240

688,704,882

688,704,882

































* Share-based compensation included in Operating expenses above is as follows:





















Product development

215

221

219

30

870

976

134

Sales and marketing

39

38

40

6

158

171

24

General and administrative

196

200

200

27

806

895

123

































Trip.com Group Limited



























Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results



























(In millions, except %, share and per share data)

































































Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2024

RMB (million)

RMB (million)

RMB (million)

USD (million)

RMB (million)

RMB (million)

USD (million)



























































































Net income

1,342

6,823

2,191

300

10,002

17,227

2,360

Less: Interest income

(593)

(598)

(517)

(71)

(2,090)

(2,341)

(321)

Add: Interest expense

497

399

323

44

2,067

1,735

238

Add: Other expense/(income)

903

(1,781)

137

19

667

(2,220)

(304)

Add: Income tax expense

399

721

526

72

1,750

2,604

357

Less: Equity in income of affiliates

(351)

(558)

(359)

(49)

(1,072)

(2,828)

(387)

Income from operations

2,197

5,006

2,301

315

11,324

14,177

1,943

Add: Share-based compensation

450

459

459

63

1,834

2,042

281

Add: Depreciation and amortization

208

215

220

30

817

851

117

Adjusted EBITDA

2,855

5,680

2,980

408

13,975

17,070

2,341

Adjusted EBITDA margin

28 %

36 %

23 %

23 %

31 %

32 %

32 %

































Net income attributable to Trip.com Group Limited

1,297

6,765

2,157

295

9,918

17,067

2,338

Add: Share-based compensation

450

459

459

63

1,834

2,042

281

Add: Loss/(gain) from fair value changes of equity securities

investments and exchangeable senior notes

989

(1,276)

438

60

1,507

(1,082)

(148)

Add: Tax effects on fair value changes of equity securities

investments and exchangeable senior notes

(61)

15

(16)

(2)

(188)

14

2

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Trip.com Group Limited

2,675

5,963

3,038

416

13,071

18,041

2,473

Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding-

Diluted-non GAAP

668,332,395

681,411,847

698,171,269

698,171,269

671,062,240

688,704,882

688,704,882

Non-GAAP Diluted income per share

4.00

8.75

4.35

0.60

19.48

26.20

3.59

Non-GAAP Diluted income per ADS

4.00

8.75

4.35

0.60

19.48

26.20

3.59

































Notes for all the condensed consolidated financial schedules presented:





























































Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (USD) is based on the certified exchange rate of USD1.00=RMB7.2993 on December 31, 2024 published by the Federal Reserve Board.













