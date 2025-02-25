Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.02.2025
WKN: 675213 | ISIN: NO0010096985
Tradegate
25.02.25
11:17 Uhr
22,110 Euro
-0,095
-0,43 %
Equinor ASA: Share buy-back - first tranche for 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Please see below information about transactions made under the first tranche of the 2025 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the tranche was announced: 5 February 2025.
The duration of the tranche: 6 February to no later than 2 April 2025.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 5 February 2025, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/637712

From 17 February to 21 February 2025, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 2,500,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 256.4310 per share.

Overview of transactions:

DateTrading venueAggregated daily volume (number of shares)Weighted average share price (NOK)Total transaction value (NOK)
17 FebruaryOSE500,000256.1074128,053,700.00
CEUX
TQEX
18 FebruaryOSE500,000252.4378126,218,900.00
CEUX
TQEX
19 FebruaryOSE500,000257.1356128,567,800.00
CEUX
TQEX
20 FebruaryOSE500,000257.5893128,794,650.00
CEUX
TQEX
21 FebruaryOSE500,000258.8851129,442,550.00
CEUX
TQEX
Total for the periodOSE2,500,000256.4310641,077,600.00
CEUX
TQEX
Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche

OSE3,300,000268.8484887,199,620.00
CEUX
TQEX
Total3,300,000268.8484887,199,620.00
Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)

OSE5,800,000263.49611,528,277,220.00
CEUX
TQEX
Total5,800,000263.49611,528,277,220.00

Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 74,632,718 own shares, corresponding to 2.67% of Equinor ASA's share capital, including shares under Equinor's share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor's share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 66,956,027 own shares, corresponding to 2.40% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:
A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations
Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+47 918 01 791

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+47 412 60 584


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
