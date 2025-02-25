WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices held steady on Tuesday after climbing higher on Monday, bolstered by the new U.S. sanctions on Iran's shadow oil fleet and Iraq's pledge to compensate for its overproduction.Benchmark Brent crude futures were little changed at $74.35 in European trade while WTI crude futures were up 0.1 percent at $70.79.Supply fears returned to the fore after the United States imposed a fresh round of sanctions targeting Iran's oil industry on Monday, hitting more than 30 brokers, tanker operators, and shipping companies for their role in selling and transporting Iranian petroleum.In another development, Iraq has reiterated its full commitment to the OPEC+ agreement, despite the impending resumption of oil exports from Kurdistan.The Iraqi oil ministry confirmed that January's production figures align with agreed-upon levels.Elsewhere, in a major policy shift, the U.S. on Monday sided with Russia on a UN General Assembly draft resolution that called for a de-escalation, an early cessation of hostilities and a peaceful resolution of the war in Ukraine.The dollar was steady as fresh U.S. trade measures against China and U.S. President Donald Trump's comments that tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' rekindled fears of a global trade war.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX