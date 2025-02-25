Abliva AB: Abliva applies for delisting and will convene an extraordinary general meeting

The outcome of the extended acceptance period in the public offer from Pharming Technologies B.V. ("Pharming"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pharming Group N.V., regarding Abliva AB (publ) ("Abliva") was announced by Pharming on 20 February 2025. Pharming controls more than 90 per cent of the shares and votes in Abliva and has communicated that it intends to initiate a compulsory acquisition procedure in respect of the remaining shares in Abliva.

The Board of Directors of Abliva has, at the request of Pharming, today resolved to apply for delisting of Abliva's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading in Abliva's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm will be announced as soon as Abliva has received confirmation of such date from Nasdaq Stockholm.

As requested by Pharming, the Board of Directors of Abliva will convene an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 28 March 2025, for the purpose of e.g. electing a new Board of Directors. A convening notice will be announced separately.

