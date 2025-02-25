Corporater CEO Wins EY Entrepreneur of the Year (Scale Up) at National Finals in Norway

STAVANGER, Norway, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporater Founder and CEO, Tor Inge Vasshus won the prestigious EY Entrepreneur of the Year in the 'Scale up' category at the national finals in Norway, for having "successfully built a market-leading global business."

The jury earmarked how Corporater under Tor Inge's leadership had seized opportunities with a holistic approach to establish scalable solutions that are competitive internationally. The EY award recognizes Corporater's accelerated growth in recent years, and the enormous potential for further global growth.

Corporater had its beginnings in 2000, founded with a vision to create software that would enable organizations to mirror their unique business processes and structures and drive measurable business outcomes. "My goal was to build a values-driven company that would not only redefine how business applications are built and used but also leverage its success to make a positive social impact," shared Tor Inge Vasshus.

In the initial years, Corporater primarily focused on solutions for Performance Management, Balanced Scorecard, and Strategy Execution. Over the following years, Corporater expanded its operations overseas, grew its customer base to include enterprise organizations, and broadened its offerings to include Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solutions. Today, the company is a global leader in software solutions for Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) along with Performance Management (jointly addressed as GPRC) and is recognized by several leading Analysts in their global market reports and research publications.

"Ethics, customer-centricity, and servant leadership are the values upon which we built our organization. Since our founding in Stavanger, Corporater has grown into a global organization with offices around the world to support our growing list of customers and partners. Our product has also evolved - from EPM (Enterprise Performance Management) to BMP (Business Management Platform), and from P (Performance) to GPRC. The EY award is a testament to our large vision and drive that has been fruitful in delivering a global product designed in Norway," added Mr. Vasshus.

