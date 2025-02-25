MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - In a drastic shift in its foreign policy, the United States voted against a UN General Assembly resolution condemning Russia's war against Ukraine.On the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the General Assembly adopted two resolutions on resolving the conflict, one initiated by the United States and the other by Ukraine - a sign of strategic differences within the transatlantic alliance over the way forward for peace.The resolution tabled by the United States, which omitted mention of Russian aggression, only passed after a majority of Member States voted to add EU-led amendments. The US abstained on it own motion and voted against the Ukrainian text.However, the text in the original US resolution was passed hours later in the Security Council.The resolution proposed by Ukraine and co-sponsored by a number of European countries included a clause noting that 'the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation', and called for a commitment to 'the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine'.When it came to the vote, Ukraine's version passed by 93 votes to 18. The U.S. voted against, alongside Russia, marking a major shift of its position on the conflict and previous votes.The U.S. voted against the amendments and abstained on its own resolution.Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Mariana Betsa later told the media that a peace deal that 'risks rewarding aggression increases the risk' creates a dangerous precedent for the future.Attention turned to the Security Council Monday afternoon where a vote was due to be held on the United States resolution.As before, there were attempts to add amendments supported by several western European countries, referring to a 'full-scale invasion' by Russia and Ukraine's territorial integrity - and proposals from Russia to acknowledge the 'deeply rooted reasons' for the conflict and lasting peace in both Ukraine and Russia.But the amendments were voted down and the resolution was passed without any changes by the 15-member Council.Speaking after the vote, US Ambassador Dorothy Shea said Washington sincerely appreciated Council members' support saying that it 'puts us on the path to peace.'After a pause in proceedings, Rosemary DiCarlo, the head of UN Peacekeeping and Political Affairs, briefed the 15 Council members on the current situation in Ukraine.She said that the Russian invasion 'undermined the very foundations of the international order,' and reminded the delegates that since 24 February 2022, at least 12,654 Ukrainian civilians, including 673 children, have been killed in Russian attacks.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX