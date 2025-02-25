Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 25

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 24 February 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 24 February 2025 773.73 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 773.15 pence per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

25 February 2025