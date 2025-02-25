BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The conservative Christian Democrats are reportedly on track to lead a coalition government after winning the most votes in Germany's parliamentary election.The Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its partner the Christian Social Union (CSU) won the most votes (28.6 percent) in Sunday's election, and are set to win 208 seats in the 630-member parliament, according to preliminary results.Christian Democrats leader Friedrich Merzc who claimed victory, is expected to lead the next coalition government, according to reports.The likely next chancellor of Germany condemned U.S. interference in the country's election campaign, and called it 'no less dramatic and drastic and ultimately outrageous than the interventions we have seen from Moscow.'Alternative for Germany, or AfD, came second with 20.8 percent, and is projected to secure 152 seats in the Bundestag.However, the chances of it becoming part of a ruling coalition is remote as Germany's main parties keep away from the far-right Eurosceptic party.The ruling Social Democratic Party had a poor performance with just 16.4 percent of the votes, and is projected to win 120 seats. Chancellor Olaf Scholz acknowledged responsibility for SPD's 'bitter' defeat.The Greens won 11.61 percent of the votes and is set to secure 85 seats while The Left is assured of 64 seats, having won 8.8. percent votes.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX