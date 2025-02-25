The new product series uses R-454B as the refrigerant and is available in four versions. Bosch Home Comfort Group, a unit of German industrial conglomerate Robert Bosch GmbH, has launched a new residential heat pump line relying on inverter ducted split (IDS) technology. Heat pumps based on IDS are ducted systems that distribute heat and cooling through ductwork connected to vents in each room and use electricity to transfer heat from a cool space to a warm space. "Our inverter heat pumps are known for providing quicker, quieter, steadier and more efficient heating and cooling - and with the introduction ...

