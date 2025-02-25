COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $2.997 billion, or $3.02 per share. This compares with $2.801 billion, or $2.82 per share, last year.Excluding items, The Home Depot, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.13 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.04 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 14.1% to $39.704 billion from $34.786 billion last year.The Home Depot, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $2.997 Bln. vs. $2.801 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.02 vs. $2.82 last year. -Revenue: $39.704 Bln vs. $34.786 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX