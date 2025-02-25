Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Anzeige
25.02.2025 12:30 Uhr
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 25

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited

HEADLINE: Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (the "Company") confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of the annual financial report.

The Company further announces that it has today entered the mandatory closed period under the Market Abuse Regulation which will last until the results for the year ended 31 December 2024 are published.

Issued for and on behalf of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited.

Contact:

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 700000

25 February 2025


