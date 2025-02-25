Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Publication of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 25

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

(the 'Company')

Publication of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

Renewal of share buy-back authority

25 February 2025

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

The Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") announces that it is today publishing a shareholder circular (the "Circular"), which contains a notice of a general meeting (the "General Meeting"), at which the Board is seeking Shareholders' approval to renew the Company's buy-back authority in order to support the continued operation of the Company's discount / premium control policy (the "DCP").

The General Meeting will be held at the offices of Frostrow Capital LLP, 25 Southampton Buildings, London WC2A 1AL, at 10.00 a.m. on Wednesday 26 March 2025.

The DCP aims to purchase or issue Ordinary Shares to ensure, in normal market conditions, that the Ordinary Shares trade consistently close to their underlying net asset value ("NAV") per share.

At the Company's 2024 annual general meeting (the "2024 AGM"), Shareholders granted the Company authority to buy back up to 3,123,857 Ordinary Shares (representing 14.99 per cent. of the issued share capital of the Company (excluding Treasury shares) as at the date of the 2024 AGM). Since the 2024 AGM, and as at the Latest Practicable Date, the Company has bought back 2,403,415 Ordinary Shares for a total consideration of £114.5 million, utilising a significant portion of this authority.

To avoid a situation arising whereby the existing buy-back authority is fully utilised prior to the Company's next annual general meeting, resulting in the Board being unable to implement its DCP, the Board believes that it is in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders for the buy-back authority to be renewed prior to the next annual general meeting. Accordingly, the Board has convened the General Meeting in order to seek the authority of Shareholders to renew the Company's authority to make market purchases of its Ordinary Shares.

Timetable

Latest time and date for receipt of forms of proxy 10.00 a.m. on 24 March 2025 General Meeting 10.00 a.m. on 26 March 2025

A copy of the Circular will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism . The Circular and the Notice of the General Meeting will also be made available shortly on the Company's website at www.capitalgearingtrust.com

Unless otherwise defined, all definitions used in this announcement have the same meanings as described in the Circular.

