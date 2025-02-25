BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 25

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 24 February 2025 were:

224.77p Capital only

225.37p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 120,000 Ordinary shares on 24th February 2025, the Company has 68,691,984 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 26,669,321 shares which are held in Treasury.