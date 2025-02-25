Geely Riddara Holds a Global Conference to Broaden Future Strategy

HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the leader in the NEV pickup segment in China, Geely Riddara held its 2025 GEELY RIDDARA Global Conference. Distributor representatives from over 50 countries gathered to review the achievements of last year and witness the launch of the 2025 Geely Riddara global strategy.

During the conference, Geely Riddara presented the Best Sales Award, Pioneer Award, and Best Potential Award, celebrating the outstanding achievements of global distribution. Further distribution agreements were signed to accelerate overseas channel expansion, enhancing the presence of the brand in global markets.

Reflecting on 2024, Geely Riddara achieved remarkable milestones. The brand extended its status as the No.1 NEV pickup brand in China from 2023 to 2025, holding over 50% of the Chinese market share for three consecutive years. With multiple launches in regional markets, Geely Riddara has accelerated its global expansion, with a presence in over 50 countries and regions, including Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Central America, and South America.

"In 2025, Geely Riddara will enter a new phase of global cooperation," said by Mr. Ling Shiquan, CEO of Geely Riddara. The brand will strengthen its presence in mature markets such as Thailand, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil, aiming for 30,000 units in global sales by 2025 and NEV pickup market leadership in every region.

The core product that supports this strategy is Geely Riddara's flagship model, the RD6. With the unique feature of "drive like an SUV, more than just a pickup", the RD6 combines the comfort and performance of an electric SUV with the utility of a pickup truck, surpassing traditional pickups in power, intelligent technology, and multi-functionality. This makes the RD6 a key part of Geely Riddara's global competitive edge.

Looking ahead, Geely Riddara will continue to enhance its product lineup. In 2025, the company will launch the RD6 new model and new power train globally, further broadening its customer base and diversifying its power train options.

This Global Conference is not only a grand event for the launch of Geely Riddara's strategic initiatives but also a platform for deep exchanges and collaboration with global partners. By showcasing technological innovations and deepening localization efforts, Geely Riddara has further cemented its position as a leader in the global new energy pickup market. In the future, Geely Riddara will continue to partner with global distributors to advance its vision for green mobility and deliver smarter, more sustainable travel solutions worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2627253/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/geely-riddara-holds-a-global-conference-to-broaden-future-strategy-302384607.html