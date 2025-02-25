BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The United States HAS imposed sanctions on more than 30 persons and vessels in multiple jurisdictions for their role in brokering the sale and transportation of Iranian petroleum-related products.Among those sanctioned are oil brokers in the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong, tanker operators and managers in India and China, the head of Iran's National Iranian Oil Company, and the Iranian Oil Terminals Company, whose operations help finance Iran's destabilizing activities.The vessels sanctioned by the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control and the U.S. Department of State are responsible for shipping tens of millions of barrels of crude oil worth hundreds of millions of dollars.'Iran continues to rely on a shadowy network of vessels, shippers, and brokers to facilitate its oil sales and fund its destabilizing activities,' said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. 'The United States will use all our available tools to target all aspects of Iran's oil supply chain, and anyone who deals in Iranian oil exposes themselves to significant sanctions risk.'This marks the second round of sanctions targeting Iranian oil sales since President Donald Trump ordered a campaign of maximum pressure on Iran and to reduce Iran's oil exports to zero.The Iran-based Iranian Oil Terminals Company (IOTC), its manager Abbass Asadrouz, Sayyed Ali Miri and Gholamhossein Gerami, who manage the Kharg Island Oil Terminal and South Pars Condensate Terminal, the North Oil Terminal head by Ali Moalemi, UAE-based oil broker Petroquimico FZE, Barbados-flagged oil cargo ship CASINOVA, its operator Liberia-based Le Monde Marine Services Limited, Hong Kong-based oil broker Petronix Energy Trading Limited, Panama-flagged oil ship MENG XIN (IMO 9271406) and the Cook Islands-flagged ship PHOENIX I, Panama-flagged URGANE I, its China-based operator Nycity Shipmanagement Co Ltd, India-based Flux Maritime LLP, Panama-flagged tankers LYDIA II, AYDEN and FIONA, Seychelles-based shell companies Sunny Land Trading Ltd, Green Garden Trading Ltd, and Artemis Heart Ltd have been designated by the U.S. Treasury.The U.S. Department of State has designated eight entities for their involvement in the sale, purchase, and transportation of Iranian petroleum. The targeted firms are Iran-based Kangan Petro Refining Company; India-based BSM Marine Limited Liability Partnership, Austinship Management Private Limited, Cosmos Lines Inc; UAE-based Alkonost Maritime DMCC and Octane Energy Group FZCO; Malaysia-based IMS Ltd; and Seychelles-based Oceanend Shipping Ltd.Additionally, eight vessels are being identified as blocked property in which these entities have an interest.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX