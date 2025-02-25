WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP):Earnings: -$144 million in Q4 vs. $693 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.11 in Q4 vs. $0.49 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $790 million or $0.58 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.57 per share Revenue: $4.070 billion in Q4 vs. $3.867 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX