Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - Alternative IQ Announces its Annual CHFA 'Winners Showcase Investor Conference' at Which a Select Group of Investors, Investment Advisors and Industry Experts Will Examine 2 Award-Winning Canadian Hedge Fund Strategies.

Media are invited to attend.

This is a closed event, by invitation only, not open to the general public.

WHAT: An Exclusive ½ day Investor Conference featuring 2 of the 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund Award Winners: CHFA Winners Showcase 2025 Investor Conference - Alternative IQ

WHEN: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

2:00pm - 5:00pm

WHERE: The Albany Club

91 King Street East, Toronto, ON

WHO: Hedge Fund Manager Presentations and Panel Q & A

Alkarim Jivraj, CEO,

Espresso Capital

(The Espresso Venture Debt Trust was the 1st Place Winner for Best 5-Year Return and the 2nd Place Winner for Best 3-Year Return in the Private Debt Category of the 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards.)

Jordan Zinberg, President & CEO,

Bedford Park Capital

(The Bedford Park Opportunities Fund was the 1st Place Winner in 2024 for Best 1-Year Return in the Equity Focused Category of the Canadian Hedge Fund Awards.)

Each manager will make a brief, formal presentation on how their winning investment strategy(ies) address current and forecasted market conditions and then face a panel of industry experts for an in-depth Q&A discussion on how these strategies can improve investment portfolio performance.

PHOTOS: Will be available following the event at: http://alternativeiq.com/winners-showcase-conferences/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242195

SOURCE: Alternative IQ