Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - Alternative IQ Announces its Annual CHFA 'Winners Showcase Investor Conference' at Which a Select Group of Investors, Investment Advisors and Industry Experts Will Examine 2 Award-Winning Canadian Hedge Fund Strategies.
Media are invited to attend.
This is a closed event, by invitation only, not open to the general public.
WHAT: An Exclusive ½ day Investor Conference featuring 2 of the 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund Award Winners: CHFA Winners Showcase 2025 Investor Conference - Alternative IQ
WHEN: Tuesday, March 4, 2025
2:00pm - 5:00pm
WHERE: The Albany Club
91 King Street East, Toronto, ON
WHO: Hedge Fund Manager Presentations and Panel Q & A
- Alkarim Jivraj, CEO,
Espresso Capital
(The Espresso Venture Debt Trust was the 1st Place Winner for Best 5-Year Return and the 2nd Place Winner for Best 3-Year Return in the Private Debt Category of the 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards.)
- Jordan Zinberg, President & CEO,
Bedford Park Capital
(The Bedford Park Opportunities Fund was the 1st Place Winner in 2024 for Best 1-Year Return in the Equity Focused Category of the Canadian Hedge Fund Awards.)
Each manager will make a brief, formal presentation on how their winning investment strategy(ies) address current and forecasted market conditions and then face a panel of industry experts for an in-depth Q&A discussion on how these strategies can improve investment portfolio performance.
RSVP to: Julie Makepeace
Managing Director, Alternative IQ
jmakepeace@alliancesalesandmarketing.com
416-906-3782
PHOTOS: Will be available following the event at: http://alternativeiq.com/winners-showcase-conferences/
