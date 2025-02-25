Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.: Keurig Dr Pepper Reports Q4 and Full Year 2024 Results and Provides 2025 Outlook

Company Delivers 2024 Results Consistent with Guidance and Long-Term Algorithm
Performance Driven by Strong Momentum in U.S. Refreshment Beverages and International
KDP Targets 2025 Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales and High-Single-Digit Adjusted EPS Growth in Constant Currency
BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. The Company also provided guidance for 2025.
Reported GAAP Basis
Adjusted Basis1
Q4
FY 2024
Q4
FY 2024
Net Sales
$4.07 bn
$15.35 bn
$4.07 bn
$15.35 bn
% vs prior year
5.2 %
3.6 %
6.2 %
3.9 %
Diluted EPS
$(0.11)
$1.05
$0.58
$1.92
% vs prior year
(122.4) %
(32.3) %
5.5 %
7.8 %
Full year 2024 highlights:
- Constant currency net sales growth of 4%, led by U.S. Refreshment Beverages and International segments
- Adjusted diluted EPS growth of 8%, marking a second consecutive year of sequential acceleration
- Strong operating cash flow growth of 67% to $2.2 billion and free cash flow growth of 82% to $1.7 billion, supporting balanced capital allocation
Commenting on the results, CEO Tim Cofer stated, "In 2024, we delivered strong financial performance consistent with our long-term algorithm and advanced our strategy to lay the groundwork for KDP's next phase of growth. We gained market share through exciting innovation, marketing, and activation across our CSD and coffee brands, drove win-win outcomes with partner brands such as Electrolit and C4, and took bold action to extend our portfolio and route to market with the acquisition of GHOST and select territory expansions."
Cofer continued, "We achieved these results while delivering record productivity to support reinvestment and bottom-line growth, with accelerated free cash flow generation enabling both value-enhancing investments and direct shareholder returns. Though the operating backdrop is demanding, we are confident that our strategic progress and business momentum will translate into yet another set of compelling, on-algorithm results in 2025."
2024 Full Year Consolidated Results
Net sales for the full year increased 3.6% to $15.4 billion. On a constant currency basis, net sales advanced 3.9%, driven by volume/mix growth of 2.7% and favorable net price realization of 1.2%.
GAAP operating income decreased 18.8% to $2.6 billion. The decrease primarily reflected the unfavorable year-over-year impact of items affecting comparability, including $718 million in goodwill and other intangible impairments2 and an accrual for $225 million in upcoming distribution termination payments related to GHOST. Adjusted operating income increased 9.0% to $4.0 billion and totaled 25.9% of net sales. Adjusted operating income growth reflected productivity savings and net sales growth, partially offset by the impact of inflationary pressures and higher SG&A costs, including increased marketing investment.
GAAP net income decreased 33.9% to $1.4 billion, or $1.05 per diluted share, primarily reflecting the decrease in GAAP operating income and the unfavorable year-over-year impact of non-operating items affecting comparability. Adjusted net income increased 4.7% to $2.6 billion and Adjusted diluted EPS increased 7.8% to $1.92. Adjusted diluted EPS growth was driven by the Adjusted operating income growth and a lower share count.
Operating cash flow for the full year increased 67.0% to $2.2 billion and free cash flow increased 81.8% to $1.7 billion.
2024 Full Year Segment Results
U.S. Refreshment Beverages
Net sales for the full year increased 5.8% to $9.3 billion, led by favorable net price realization of 3.1% and volume/mix growth of 2.7%. This performance reflected healthy base business momentum, led by CSDs, as well as the contribution from Electrolit.
GAAP operating income decreased 24.4% to $1.9 billion. This decrease primarily reflected the unfavorable year-over-year impact of items affecting comparability, including $718 million in goodwill and other intangible impairments2 and an accrual for $225 million in upcoming distribution termination payments related to GHOST. Adjusted operating income increased 11.7% to $2.9 billion and totaled 30.7% of net sales. Adjusted operating income growth was driven by net sales growth, productivity savings, and earned C4 performance incentives, partially offset by the impact of inflationary pressures.
U.S. Coffee
Net sales for the full year decreased 2.6% to $4.0 billion, with volume/mix growth of 1.0% more than offset by unfavorable net price realization of 3.6%.
K-Cup® pod shipments were flat, driven by solid performance in a gradually improving at-home coffee category.
Brewer shipments totaled 10.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, increasing 7.3% year-over-year, supported by stabilizing coffeemaker category trends and Keurig market share momentum.
GAAP operating income decreased 6.8% to $1.1 billion. Adjusted operating income decreased 3.2% to $1.3 billion and totaled 32.5% of net sales. GAAP and Adjusted operating income reflected the net sales decline and the impact of inflationary pressures, which more than offset productivity savings and SG&A efficiencies.
International
Net sales for the full year increased 6.8% to $2.1 billion. On a constant currency basis, net sales advanced 9.2%, led by volume/mix growth of 6.2% and favorable net price realization of 3.0%.
GAAP operating income increased 14.7% to $545 million. Adjusted operating income increased 13.5% to $552 million and totaled 26.9% of net sales. GAAP and Adjusted operating income growth were driven by net sales growth and productivity savings, partially offset by the impact of inflationary pressures and higher SG&A costs, including increased marketing investment.
Fourth Quarter Consolidated Results
Net sales for the fourth quarter increased 5.2% to $4.1 billion. On a constant currency basis, net sales advanced 6.2%, driven by volume/mix growth of 5.3% and favorable net price realization of 0.9%.
GAAP operating income decreased 93.3% to $63 million, primarily reflecting an unfavorable year-over-year impact of items affecting comparability, including $718 million in goodwill and other intangible impairments2 and an accrual for $225 million in upcoming distribution termination payments related to GHOST. Adjusted operating income increased 3.4% to $1,129 million and totaled 27.7% of net sales. Adjusted operating income growth primarily reflected net sales growth and productivity savings, partially offset by the impact of inflationary pressures and higher SG&A costs, including increased marketing investment.
GAAP net income decreased 120.8% to $(144) million, or $(0.11) per diluted share, reflecting the decrease in GAAP operating income and the unfavorable year-over-year impact of non-operating items affecting comparability. Adjusted net income increased 3.2% to $790 million and Adjusted diluted EPS increased 5.5% to $0.58. Adjusted diluted EPS growth was driven by the Adjusted operating income growth and a lower share count.
Operating cash flow for the fourth quarter increased 185.9% to $849 million and free cash flow increased 380.4% to $687 million.
Fourth Quarter Segment Results
U.S. Refreshment Beverages
Net sales for the fourth quarter increased 10.3% to $2.4 billion, driven by volume/mix growth of 7.5% and favorable net price realization of 2.8%. The volume/mix performance reflected strong base business momentum, primarily led by CSDs, as well as the contribution from Electrolit.
GAAP operating income decreased 125.6% to $(176) million, which included an unfavorable year-over-year impact of items affecting comparability, including $718 million in goodwill and other intangible impairments2 and an accrual for $225 million in upcoming distribution termination payments related to GHOST. Adjusted operating income increased 8.6% to $774 million and totaled 31.7% of net sales. Adjusted operating income growth was driven by net sales growth and productivity savings, partially offset by the impact of inflationary pressures and lapping a larger earned C4 performance incentive in the year-ago period.
U.S. Coffee
Net sales for the fourth quarter decreased 2.4% to $1.1 billion. Volume/mix grew 0.7%, including a 1.1% increase in K-Cup® pod shipments, which was more than offset by unfavorable net price realization of 3.1%.
GAAP operating income decreased 8.9% to $349 million. Adjusted operating income decreased 5.7% to $399 million and totaled 35.3% of net sales. GAAP and Adjusted operating income reflected the net sales decline and the impact of inflationary pressures, which more than offset productivity savings.
International
Net sales for the fourth quarter increased 0.8% to $0.5 billion. On a constant currency basis, net sales advanced 8.5%, driven by volume/mix growth of 6.5% and favorable net price realization of 2.0%.
GAAP operating income decreased 12.5% to $126 million, including an unfavorable impact from foreign exchange translation. Adjusted operating income decreased 8.6% to $130 million and totaled 26.1% of net sales. GAAP and Adjusted operating income reflected the impact of inflationary pressures and higher SG&A costs, including increased marketing investment, which more than offset net sales growth and productivity savings.
2025 Guidance
The 2025 guidance provided below is presented on a constant currency, non-GAAP basis. The Company does not provide reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures, due to the inability to predict the amount and timing of impacts outside of the Company's control on certain items, such as non-cash gains or losses resulting from mark-to-market adjustments of derivative instruments, among others, which could be material. Reconciling such items would require unreasonable efforts.
KDP expects net sales growth in a mid-single-digit range and Adjusted diluted EPS growth in a high-single-digit range for 2025 on a constant currency basis, including the anticipated contribution from the recent GHOST acquisition. At current rates, foreign currency translation is forecasted to approximate a one to two percentage point headwind to full year top- and bottom-line growth.
1 Adjusted financial metrics presented in this release are non-GAAP, excluding items affecting comparability and with growth rates presented on a constant currency basis. See reconciliations of GAAP results to Adjusted results on a constant currency basis in the accompanying tables.
2 In Q4 2024, the Company recognized $718 million of non-cash impairments related to intangible brand assets, primarily driven by Snapple, and goodwill within the U.S. Warehouse Direct reporting unit.
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
Fourth Quarter
Year Ended December 31,
(in millions, except per share data)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net sales
$ 4,070
$ 3,867
$ 15,351
$ 14,814
Cost of sales
1,793
1,683
6,822
6,734
Gross profit
2,277
2,184
8,529
8,080
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
1,297
1,258
5,013
4,912
Impairment of goodwill
306
-
306
-
Impairment of other intangible assets
412
-
412
2
Other operating expense (income), net
199
(17)
207
(26)
Income from operations
63
943
2,591
3,192
Interest expense, net
247
64
735
496
Impairment of investments and note receivable
2
-
2
-
Other income, net
(32)
(20)
(60)
(61)
(Loss) income before provision for income taxes
(154)
899
1,914
2,757
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
(10)
206
473
576
Net (loss) income
$ (144)
$ 693
$ 1,441
$ 2,181
(Loss) earnings per common share:
Basic
$ (0.11)
$ 0.50
$ 1.06
$ 1.56
Diluted
(0.11)
0.49
1.05
1.55
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
1,356.5
1,393.6
1,362.2
1,399.3
Diluted
1,362.0
1,401.3
1,368.3
1,408.4
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
December 31,
December 31,
(in millions, except share and per share data)
2024
2023
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 510
$ 267
Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents
80
-
Trade accounts receivable, net
1,502
1,368
Inventories
1,299
1,142
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
606
598
Total current assets
3,997
3,375
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,964
2,699
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates
1,543
1,387
Goodwill
20,053
20,202
Other intangible assets, net
23,634
23,287
Other non-current assets
1,200
1,149
Deferred tax assets
39
31
Total assets
$ 53,430
$ 52,130
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 2,985
$ 3,597
Accrued expenses
1,584
1,242
Structured payables
41
117
Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term obligations
2,642
3,246
Other current liabilities
835
714
Total current liabilities
8,087
8,916
Long-term obligations
12,912
9,945
Deferred tax liabilities
5,435
5,760
Other non-current liabilities
2,753
1,833
Total liabilities
29,187
26,454
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, no shares
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized,
14
14
Additional paid-in capital
19,712
20,788
Retained earnings
4,793
4,559
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(276)
315
Total stockholders' equity
24,243
25,676
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 53,430
$ 52,130
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
Year Ended December 31,
(in millions)
2024
2023
Operating activities:
Net income
$ 1,441
$ 2,181
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation expense
422
402
Amortization of intangibles
133
137
Other amortization expense
178
181
Provision for sales returns
70
61
Deferred income taxes
(254)
(4)
Employee stock-based compensation expense
98
116
Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant, and equipment
16
(1)
Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency
33
(13)
Unrealized loss on derivatives
91
31
Settlements of interest rate contracts
-
54
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates
(42)
(33)
Earned equity from distribution arrangements
(94)
(44)
Impairment of goodwill
306
-
Impairment of intangible assets
412
2
Impairment of investments and note receivable of unconsolidated affiliate
2
-
Other, net
(2)
6
Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of business acquisitions:
Trade accounts receivable
(209)
70
Inventories
(92)
182
Income taxes receivable and payables, net
133
(199)
Other current and non-current assets
(227)
(192)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(196)
(1,618)
Other current and non-current liabilities
-
10
Net change in operating assets and liabilities
(591)
(1,747)
Net cash provided by operating activities
2,219
1,329
Investing activities:
Acquisitions of businesses
(1,000)
-
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
(563)
(425)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment
4
9
Purchases of intangibles
(59)
(56)
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates
(7)
(316)
Other, net
11
4
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,614)
(784)
Financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of Notes
3,000
-
Repayments of Notes
(1,150)
(500)
Net (repayment) issuance of commercial paper
(480)
1,697
Proceeds from term loan
990
-
Proceeds from structured payables
49
130
Repayments of structured payables
(129)
(148)
Cash dividends paid
(1,194)
(1,142)
Repurchases of common stock
(1,110)
(706)
Tax withholdings related to net share settlements
(61)
(62)
Payments on finance leases
(115)
(95)
Other, net
(23)
(6)
Net cash used in financing activities
(223)
(832)
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents:
Net change from operating, investing and financing activities
382
(287)
Effect of exchange rate changes
(41)
19
Beginning balance
267
535
Ending balance
$ 608
$ 267
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT INFORMATION
(UNAUDITED)
Fourth Quarter
Year Ended December 31,
(in millions)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net Sales
U.S. Refreshment Beverages
$ 2,441
$ 2,214
$ 9,331
$ 8,821
U.S. Coffee
1,130
1,158
3,967
4,071
International
499
495
2,053
1,922
Total net sales
$ 4,070
$ 3,867
$ 15,351
$ 14,814
Income from Operations
U.S. Refreshment Beverages
$ (176)
$ 688
$ 1,878
$ 2,483
U.S. Coffee
349
383
1,079
1,158
International
126
144
545
475
Unallocated corporate costs
(236)
(272)
(911)
(924)
Total income from operations
$ 63
$ 943
$ 2,591
$ 3,192
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP INFORMATION
(UNAUDITED)
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures that reflect the way management evaluates the business may provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's results, trends and ongoing performance on a comparable basis.
Specifically, investors should consider the following with respect to our financial results:
Adjusted: Defined as certain financial statement captions and metrics adjusted for certain items affecting comparability.
Items affecting comparability: Defined as certain items that are excluded for comparison to prior year periods, adjusted for the tax impact as applicable. Tax impact is determined based upon an approximate rate for each item. For each period, management adjusts for (i) the unrealized mark-to-market impact of derivative instruments not designated as hedges in accordance with U.S. GAAP that do not have an offsetting risk reflected within the financial results, as well as the unrealized mark-to-market impact of our Vita Coco investment; (ii) the amortization associated with definite-lived intangible assets; (iii) the amortization of the deferred financing costs associated with the DPS Merger; (iv) the amortization of the fair value adjustment of the senior unsecured notes obtained as a result of the DPS Merger; (v) stock compensation expense and the associated windfall tax benefit attributable to the matching awards made to employees who made an initial investment in KDP; (vi) transaction costs for significant business combinations (completed or abandoned); (vii) non-cash changes in deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and other intangible assets as a result of tax rate or apportionment changes; and (viii) other certain items that are excluded for comparison purposes to prior year periods.
For the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, the other certain items excluded for comparison purposes include (i) productivity expenses; (ii) restructuring expenses associated with the 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment; (iii) costs related to significant non-routine legal matters, including the antitrust litigation; (iv) restructuring expenses associated with the 2024 Network Optimization; (v) the impact of the step-up of acquired inventory associated with the Kalil acquisition; (vi) impairment recognized on certain intangible assets and goodwill; (vii) integration expenses associated with the GHOST transactions; and (viii) other adjustments related to the GHOST transactions. Other adjustments related to the GHOST transactions solely include the termination payments for the distribution rights.
For the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, the other certain items excluded for comparison purposes include (i) productivity expenses; (ii) restructuring expenses associated with the 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment; (iii) impairment recognized on certain intangible assets; and (iv) costs related to significant non-routine legal matters, including the antitrust litigation.
Constant currency adjusted: Defined as certain financial statement captions and metrics adjusted for certain items affecting comparability, calculated on a constant currency basis by converting our current period local currency financial results using the prior period foreign currency exchange rates.
For the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, the supplemental financial data set forth below includes reconciliations of adjusted and constant currency adjusted financial measures to the applicable financial measure presented in the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the same period.
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP INFORMATION
(UNAUDITED)
(in millions, except %)
Gross profit
Gross
Income from
Operating
For the Fourth Quarter of 2024
Reported
$ 2,277
55.9 %
$ 63
1.5 %
Items Affecting Comparability:
Mark to market
(5)
(10)
Amortization of intangibles
-
33
Stock compensation
-
3
Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment
-
24
Productivity
20
36
Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets
-
718
Non-routine legal matters
-
5
GHOST integration
-
1
Other GHOST adjustments
-
225
Transaction costs
-
25
Restructuring - 2024 Network Optimization
-
6
Adjusted
$ 2,292
56.3 %
$ 1,129
27.7 %
Impact of foreign currency
- %
- %
Constant currency adjusted
56.3 %
27.7 %
For the Fourth Quarter of 2023
Reported
$ 2,184
56.5 %
$ 943
24.4 %
Items Affecting Comparability:
Mark to market
13
40
Amortization of intangibles
-
34
Stock compensation
-
4
Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment
-
8
Productivity
26
71
Transaction costs
-
1
Adjusted
$ 2,223
57.5 %
$ 1,101
28.5 %
Refer to pages A- 8 and A- 9 for reconciliations of reported net sales to constant currency net sales and adjusted income from operations to constant currency adjusted income from operations.
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP INFORMATION
(UNAUDITED)
(in millions, except % and per share data)
Interest
(Loss) income
(Benefit)
Effective
Net (loss)
Diluted (loss)
For the Fourth Quarter of 2024
Reported
$ 247
$ (154)
$ (10)
6.5 %
$ (144)
$ (0.11)
Items Affecting Comparability:
Mark to market
(88)
65
13
52
0.04
Amortization of intangibles
-
33
9
24
0.02
Amortization of fair value debt adjustment
(4)
4
2
2
-
Stock compensation
-
3
1
2
-
Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment
-
24
5
19
0.01
Productivity
-
36
10
26
0.02
Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets
-
718
111
607
0.45
Impairment of investment
-
2
(10)
12
0.01
Non-routine legal matters
-
5
2
3
-
GHOST integration
-
1
-
1
-
Other GHOST adjustments
-
225
58
167
0.12
Transaction costs
-
25
7
18
0.01
Restructuring - 2024 Network Optimization
-
6
2
4
-
Change in deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and other intangible assets
-
-
3
(3)
-
Adjusted
$ 155
$ 993
$ 203
20.4 %
$ 790
$ 0.58
Impact of foreign currency
0.3 %
Constant currency adjusted
20.7 %
For the Fourth Quarter of 2023
Reported
$ 64
$ 899
$ 206
22.9 %
$ 693
$ 0.49
Items Affecting Comparability:
Mark to market
60
(20)
(4)
(16)
(0.01)
Amortization of intangibles
-
34
9
25
0.02
Amortization of fair value of debt adjustment
(5)
5
2
3
-
Stock compensation
-
4
-
4
-
Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment
-
8
3
5
-
Productivity
-
71
18
53
0.04
Transaction costs
-
1
-
1
-
Change in deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and other intangible assets
-
-
(2)
2
-
Adjusted
$ 119
$ 1,002
$ 232
23.2 %
$ 770
$ 0.55
Change - adjusted
30.3 %
2.6 %
5.5 %
Impact of foreign currency
(0.9) %
0.6 %
- %
Change - constant currency adjusted
29.4 %
3.2 %
5.5 %
Diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN FINANCIAL MEASURES BY SEGMENT TO CONSTANT CURRENCY
ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES BY SEGMENT
(UNAUDITED)
(in millions, except %)
U.S.
U.S. Coffee
International
Unallocated
Total
For the Fourth Quarter of 2024
Reported - Income from Operations
$ (176)
$ 349
$ 126
$ (236)
$ 63
Items Affecting Comparability:
Mark to market
-
-
-
(10)
(10)
Amortization of intangibles
4
25
4
-
33
Stock compensation
-
-
-
3
3
Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment
-
-
-
24
24
Productivity
-
21
-
15
36
Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets
718
-
-
-
718
Non-routine legal matters
-
-
-
5
5
GHOST integration
-
-
-
1
1
Other GHOST adjustments
225
-
-
-
225
Transaction costs
2
-
-
23
25
Restructuring - 2024 Network Optimization
1
4
-
1
6
Adjusted - Income from Operations
$ 774
$ 399
$ 130
$ (174)
$ 1,129
Change - adjusted
8.6 %
(5.7) %
(14.5) %
(7.0) %
2.5 %
Impact of foreign currency
- %
- %
5.9 %
- %
0.9 %
Change - constant currency adjusted
8.6 %
(5.7) %
(8.6) %
(7.0) %
3.4 %
For the Fourth Quarter of 2023
Reported - Income from Operations
$ 688
$ 383
$ 144
$ (272)
$ 943
Items Affecting Comparability:
Mark to market
-
-
6
34
40
Amortization of intangibles
6
26
2
-
34
Stock compensation
-
-
-
4
4
Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment
-
-
-
8
8
Productivity
19
14
-
38
71
Transaction costs
-
-
-
1
1
Adjusted - Income from Operations
$ 713
$ 423
$ 152
$ (187)
$ 1,101
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN FINANCIAL MEASURES BY SEGMENT TO CONSTANT CURRENCY
ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES BY SEGMENT
(UNAUDITED)
Reported
Impact of Foreign
Constant Currency
For the fourth quarter of 2024
Change in net sales
U.S. Refreshment Beverages
10.3 %
- %
10.3 %
U.S. Coffee
(2.4)
-
(2.4)
International
0.8
7.7
8.5
Total change in net sales
5.2
1.0
6.2
Reported
Items Affecting
Adjusted
Impact of
Constant
For the fourth quarter of 2024
Operating margin
U.S. Refreshment Beverages
(7.2) %
38.9 %
31.7 %
- %
31.7 %
U.S. Coffee
30.9
4.4
35.3
-
35.3
International
25.3
0.8
26.1
(0.2)
25.9
Total operating margin
1.5
26.2
27.7
-
27.7
Reported
Items Affecting
Adjusted
For the fourth quarter of 2023
Operating margin
U.S. Refreshment Beverages
31.1 %
1.1 %
32.2 %
U.S. Coffee
33.1
3.4
36.5
International
29.1
1.6
30.7
Total operating margin
24.4
4.1
28.5
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP INFORMATION
(UNAUDITED)
(in millions, except %)
Gross profit
Gross
Income from
Operating
For the Year Ended December 31, 2024
Reported
$ 8,529
55.6 %
$ 2,591
16.9 %
Items Affecting Comparability:
Amortization of intangibles
-
133
Stock compensation
-
14
Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment
-
40
Productivity
73
147
Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets
-
718
Non-routine legal matters
-
10
GHOST integration
-
1
Other GHOST adjustments
-
225
Inventory step-up
4
4
Transaction costs
-
40
Restructuring - 2024 Network Optimization
15
51
Adjusted
$ 8,621
56.2 %
$ 3,974
25.9 %
Impact of foreign currency
- %
- %
Constant currency adjusted
56.2 %
25.9 %
For the Year Ended December 31, 2023
Reported
$ 8,080
54.5 %
$ 3,192
21.5 %
Items Affecting Comparability:
Mark to market
(5)
8
Amortization of intangibles
-
137
Stock compensation
-
17
Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment
-
35
Productivity
115
259
Impairment of intangible assets
-
2
Non-routine legal matters
-
5
Transaction costs
-
2
Adjusted
$ 8,190
55.3 %
$ 3,657
24.7 %
Refer to p ages A- 13 and A- 14 for reconciliations of reported net sales to constant currency net sales and adjusted income from operations to constant currency adjusted income from operations.
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP INFORMATION
(UNAUDITED)
(in millions, except % and per share data)
Interest
Income before
Provision for
Effective tax
Net income
Diluted
For the Year Ended December 31, 2024
Reported
$ 735
$ 1,914
$ 473
24.7 %
$ 1,441
$ 1.05
Items Affecting Comparability:
Mark to market
(101)
84
12
72
0.05
Amortization of intangibles
-
133
34
99
0.07
Amortization of deferred financing costs
(1)
1
-
1
-
Amortization of fair value debt adjustment
(15)
15
4
11
0.01
Stock compensation
-
14
3
11
0.01
Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment
-
40
9
31
0.02
Productivity
-
147
37
110
0.08
Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets
-
718
111
607
0.44
Impairment of investment
-
2
(10)
12
0.01
Non-routine legal matters
-
10
3
7
0.01
GHOST integration
-
1
-
1
-
Other GHOST adjustments
-
225
58
167
0.12
Inventory step-up
-
4
1
3
-
Transaction costs
-
40
10
30
0.02
Restructuring - 2024 Network Optimization
-
51
13
38
0.03
Change in deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and other intangible assets
-
-
9
(9)
(0.01)
Adjusted
$ 618
$ 3,399
$ 767
22.6 %
$ 2,632
$ 1.92
Impact of foreign currency
0.1 %
Constant currency adjusted
22.7 %
(in millions, except % and per share data)
Interest
Income before
Provision for
Effective tax
Net income
Diluted
For the Year Ended December 31, 2023
Reported
$ 496
$ 2,757
$ 576
20.9 %
$ 2,181
$ 1.55
Items Affecting Comparability:
Mark to market
(14)
6
2
4
-
Amortization of intangibles
-
137
34
103
0.07
Amortization of deferred financing costs
(1)
1
-
1
-
Amortization of fair value of debt adjustment
(19)
19
5
14
0.01
Stock compensation
-
17
6
11
0.01
Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment
-
35
9
26
0.02
Productivity
-
259
63
196
0.14
Impairment of intangible assets
-
2
-
2
-
Non-routine legal matters
-
5
1
4
-
Transaction costs
-
2
-
2
-
Change in deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and other intangible assets
-
-
26
(26)
(0.02)
Adjusted
$ 462
$ 3,240
$ 722
22.3 %
$ 2,518
$ 1.79
Change - adjusted
33.8 %
4.5 %
7.3 %
Impact of foreign currency
(0.3) %
0.2 %
0.5 %
Change - Constant currency adjusted
33.5 %
4.7 %
7.8 %
Diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN FINANCIAL MEASURES BY SEGMENT TO CONSTANT CURRENCY
ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES BY SEGMENT
(UNAUDITED)
(in millions, except %)
U.S.
U.S. Coffee
International
Unallocated
Total
For the Year Ended December 31, 2024
Reported - Income from Operations
$ 1,878
$ 1,079
$ 545
$ (911)
$ 2,591
Items Affecting Comparability:
Mark to market
-
-
(7)
7
-
Amortization of intangibles
19
100
14
-
133
Stock compensation
-
-
-
14
14
Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment
-
-
-
40
40
Productivity
3
74
-
70
147
Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets
718
-
-
-
718
Non-routine legal matters
-
-
-
10
10
GHOST integration
-
-
-
1
1
Other GHOST adjustments
225
-
-
-
225
Inventory step-up
4
-
-
-
4
Transaction costs
2
-
-
38
40
Restructuring - 2024 Network Optimization
12
37
-
2
51
Adjusted - Income from Operations
$ 2,861
$ 1,290
$ 552
$ (729)
$ 3,974
Change - adjusted
11.7 %
(3.2) %
11.1 %
(0.8) %
8.7 %
Impact of foreign currency
- %
- %
2.4 %
- %
0.3 %
Change - constant currency adjusted
11.7 %
(3.2) %
13.5 %
(0.8) %
9.0 %
For the Year Ended December 31, 2023
Reported - Income from Operations
$ 2,483
$ 1,158
$ 475
$ (924)
$ 3,192
Items Affecting Comparability:
Mark to market
-
-
6
2
8
Amortization of intangibles
20
101
16
-
137
Stock compensation
-
-
-
17
17
Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment
-
-
-
35
35
Productivity
57
74
-
128
259
Impairment of intangible assets
2
-
-
-
2
Non-routine legal matters
-
-
-
5
5
Transaction costs
-
-
-
2
2
Adjusted - Income from Operations
$ 2,562
$ 1,333
$ 497
$ (735)
$ 3,657
|
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN FINANCIAL MEASURES BY SEGMENT TO CONSTANT CURRENCY
(UNAUDITED)
Reported
Impact of Foreign
Constant Currency
For the year ended December 31, 2024
Change in net sales
U.S. Refreshment Beverages
5.8 %
- %
5.8 %
U.S. Coffee
(2.6)
-
(2.6)
International
6.8
2.4
9.2
Total change in net sales
3.6
0.3
3.9
Reported
Items
Adjusted
Impact of
Constant
For the year ended December 31, 2024
Operating margin
U.S. Refreshment Beverages
20.1 %
10.6 %
30.7 %
- %
30.7 %
U.S. Coffee
27.2
5.3
32.5
-
32.5
International
26.5
0.4
26.9
-
26.9
Total operating margin
16.9
9.0
25.9
-
25.9
Reported
Items Affecting
Adjusted
For the year ended December 31, 2023
Operating margin
U.S. Refreshment Beverages
28.1 %
0.9 %
29.0 %
U.S. Coffee
28.4
4.3
32.7
International
24.7
1.2
25.9
Total operating margin
21.5
3.2
24.7
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA AND MANAGEMENT LEVERAGE RATIO
(UNAUDITED)
(in millions, except for ratio)
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION - LAST TWELVE MONTHS
Net income
$ 1,441
Interest expense, net
735
Provision for income taxes
473
Depreciation expense
422
Other amortization
178
Amortization of intangibles
133
EBITDA
$ 3,382
Items affecting comparability:
Mark to market
$ (17)
Stock compensation
14
Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment
40
Productivity
114
Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets
718
Impairment of investments and note receivable
2
Non-routine legal matters
10
GHOST integration
1
Other GHOST adjustments
225
Inventory step-up
4
Transaction costs
40
Restructuring - 2024 Network Optimization
51
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 4,584
December 31,
2024
Principal amounts of:
Commercial paper notes
$ 1,616
Senior unsecured notes
13,093
Term loan
990
Total principal amounts
15,699
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
510
Total principal amounts less cash and cash equivalents
$ 15,189
December 31, 2024 Management Leverage Ratio
3.3
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW
(UNAUDITED)
Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for purchases of property, plant and equipment, proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment, and certain items excluded for comparison to prior year periods. For the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, there were no certain items excluded for comparison to prior year periods.
Year Ended December 31,
(in millions)
2024
2023
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 2,219
$ 1,329
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
(563)
(425)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
4
9
Free Cash Flow
$ 1,660
$ 913
