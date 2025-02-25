JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's industrial producer price inflation accelerated in January to the highest level in two years, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.The industrial producer price index climbed 9.1 percent yearly in January, faster than the 7.1 percent rise in December.Further, this was the quickest rate of increase since January 2023, when prices had risen 9.4 percent.Prices in the metal industry grew the most by 18.9 percent from last year, and costs for marine products surged by 7.8 percent. The price index for exported products climbed 11.8 percent, and those for other manufacturing industries rebounded by 0.9 percent.On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.5 percent, reversing a 0.6 percent fall in December.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX