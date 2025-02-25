Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - Application developer Essential Designs has launched a new service to improve software development processes by providing AI-trained developers, QA team members, and designers alongside its core offering.

This allows businesses of all sizes to set up their own dedicated team of developers and experts at a fraction of the cost.

The service operates parallel to its standard fixed-price project model, which includes all development design testing and project management.

In addition, the agency is able to assign its AI-trained QA team members and designer teams alongside all coding tasks for maximum efficiency for the particular month or quarter.

The service enables business owners to enter the software development space with lower investment, as the total costs are continuously being reduced based on efficiencies found through AI.

"We've found that the value they deliver is significantly above everyone else that we deal with," said Rick Twaddle, senior business analyst of Teck.

To learn more about the agency's full list of services, visit essentialdesigns.net/services.

About Essential Designs

Specializing in mobile, web, and business platform applications, Essential Designs offers a comprehensive range of services including web and mobile applications, business platforms, UI/UX design, and software support. Its development process includes the planning, wireframing, design, coding, testing, and deployment processes, with a strong focus on client collaboration.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242164

SOURCE: DesignRush