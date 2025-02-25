Dollamur Announces Partnership with Amit Elor

Dollamur, the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of high-performance sport surfaces, announced today that it has partnered with Olympic Champion and multi-time World Champion wrestler, Amit Elor.

Dollamur, the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of high-performance sport surfaces, announced today that it has partnered with Olympic Champion and multi-time World Champion wrestler, Amit Elor.

Regarding the partnership, Elor said, "I'm filled with pride, not only for my personal victory but for the strength and growth of women's wrestling around the world."

Through the partnership, Dollamur will support Elor's training as she keeps her eyes and mind fixed on the 2028 Olympic Games, which will be held in her home state of California. We're also thrilled to help her continue to give back to the wrestling community through her travels and clinics.

"It's an honor to partner with one of the world's greatest athletes," commented Ryan Cormier, Dollamur's VP of Marketing. "Amit's passion, work ethic, achievements, and dedication to the sport of wrestling and its fans worldwide are an inspiration to our team. We're humbled and proud to support Amit on her journey and reinforce our steadfast commitment to the global wrestling community."

Elor took the wrestling world by storm when she took home the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in Women's Freestyle Wrestling 68kg. At just 20 years of age, she became the youngest U.S. wrestler ever - male or female - to win an Olympic gold medal.

Thanks to her personal achievements and dedication to giving back, Elor has become an icon for the newest generation of wrestlers. She inspires young athletes to be their best and reach new heights, challenging themselves to achieve more than they think is possible.

