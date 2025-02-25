Scientists have grown strawberries under thin-film cadmium telluride panels with varying transparency. They found that 40% transparency maintained a greater than 80% yield of uncovered plants. If all strawberry farms in the world were converted to agrivoltaics, they would produce up to 173 TWh a year. Researchers from Canada's Western University have tested the growth of Delizz Strawberries under PV panels with varying levels of transparency. They constructed a replica of the outdoor conditions of London, Ontario, and then measured the fresh weight of the strawberries, plant height, leaf count, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...