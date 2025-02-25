A research group led by Chinese manufacturer Trina Solar has outlined a new approach to predict potential induced degradation (PID) in dual-glass solar panels under multiple typical field conditions. The novel methodology is claimed to facilitate simultaneous PID and light exposure. A team of researchers led by Chinese solar manufacturer Trina Solar has developed a novel approach to predict the field degradation from potential induced degradation (PID) for tunnel oxide passivated contacts (TOPCon) double-glass module configuration with double ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) as an encapsulant. "The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...