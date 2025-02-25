Plusgrade Inc.: Plusgrade, Capital One, and JetBlue Partner to Launch New Rewards Transfer Program

Plusgrade, Capital One, and JetBlue Partner to Launch New Rewards Transfer Program

MONTREAL, Feb. 25, 2025

With Plusgrade's industry-leading loyalty exchange technology, this partnership gives cardholders a simple, seamless way to turn their rewards into travel.





Expanded exchange program meets growing consumer demand for flexible travel rewards, strengthening engagement for Capital One and JetBlue.

MONTREAL, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Plusgrade , a global leader in ancillary revenue solutions, is expanding its partnership with Capital One to launch a new rewards transfer program with JetBlue Airways. Capital One cardholders can resume seamless conversion of their rewards into JetBlue TrueBlue points, unlocking more ways to redeem their everyday spending for travel. This marks an expansion of Plusgrade's relationship with Capital One, which already includes multiple rewards exchanges, further enhancing flexibility for their customers.

Transforming Loyalty with Seamless Transfers

As travelers look for more flexibility with their rewards, this partnership gives Capital One cardholders more ways to put them to use. They can now add to their JetBlue TrueBlue balance to book flights, vacation packages, and other travel perks.

"Today's financial institutions must offer more than just rewards-they need to create meaningful connections with their customers," said Ken Harris, Founder and CEO of Plusgrade. "At Plusgrade, we're dedicated to helping travelers get more out of their rewards while driving ancillary revenue for our partners. By expanding our partnership with Capital One, we're making it easier than ever for their customers to turn their rewards into unforgettable travel experiences."

A Growing Trend: More Ways to Redeem Rewards for Travel

A 2024 Plusgrade study of 1,200+ North American loyalty members highlights the demand for flexible rewards transfers. Findings revealed:

90% of financial institution loyalty members are interested in transferring their rewards into travel loyalty programs.

are interested in transferring their rewards into travel loyalty programs. 86% value the flexibility of having multiple partners to redeem their points.

"It's important that we give our customers flexibility, and they can choose how they redeem their miles," said Lauren Liss, Senior Vice President, Premium Products & Experiences at Capital One. "By working with Plusgrade and JetBlue, we are continuing to listen to our customers and help them turn their rewards into incredible travel experiences."

More Ways to Earn and Redeem with JetBlue

This new transfer option strengthens JetBlue's award-winning TrueBlue program, offering members even more ways to build their balance.

Making Travel More Attainable

With Plusgrade powering rewards exchanges across multiple partners, this latest expansion with Capital One and JetBlue underscores the company's leadership in loyalty solutions. By enabling seamless points transfers, Plusgrade is helping travelers maximize their rewards while driving engagement for financial institutions and travel brands alike.

For more information about this exchange partnership, visit the Capital One miles transfer partners page .

About Plusgrade

Plusgrade powers the global travel industry with its portfolio of leading ancillary revenue solutions. Over 250 airline, hospitality, cruise, passenger rail, and financial services companies trust Plusgrade to create new, meaningful revenue streams through incredible customer experiences. As the ancillary revenue powerhouse, Plusgrade has generated billions of dollars in new revenue opportunities across its platform for its partners, while creating enhanced travel experiences for millions of their passengers and guests. Plusgrade was founded in 2009 with headquarters in Montreal and has offices around the world. For more information, visit plusgrade.com .

