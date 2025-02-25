CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Trade tensions aggravated by President Trump's decision to proceed with tariffs on Canada and Mexico, the persisting geopolitical tensions as well as disappointments in the earnings updates impacted global market sentiment. Caution ahead of quarterly results from AI darling NVIDIA as well as concerns about a potential tightening in U.S. controls on semiconductor technology exports to China also dampened market sentiment.Wall Street Futures are trading close to the flatline. European benchmarks are trading mostly higher. Asian markets finished trading with deep losses amidst President Trump's orders to curb Chinese investment and renewed fears of a rate hike by the Bank of Japan.The Dollar Index edged down. Bond yields are moving mixed. Crude oil prices are trading below the flatline despite fresh U.S. sanctions on Iran. Gold also declined after rising to just below the previous peak. Cryptocurrencies tumbled amidst growing risk-aversion.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 43,461.00, down 0.00% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,982.60, down 0.01% Germany's DAX at 22,451.70, up 0.14% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,688.42, up 0.34% France's CAC 40 at 8,088.67, down 0.03% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,453.95, up 0.11% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,225.50, down 1.44% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,251.90, down 0.68% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,346.04, down 0.80% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,034.02, down 1.32%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0489, up 0.20% GBP/USD at 1.2649, up 0.14% USD/JPY at 149.80, up 0.08% AUD/USD at 0.6345, down 0.13% USD/CAD at 1.4247, down 0.10% Dollar Index at 106.53, down 0.06%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.340%, down 1.21% Germany at 2.4825%, up 0.51% France at 3.213%, down 0.16% U.K. at 4.5840%, up 0.39% Japan at 1.352%, down 2.24%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (May) at $74.11, down 0.27%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Apr) at $70.58, down 0.17%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,953.69, down 0.32%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $88,989.53, down 7.06% Ethereum at $2,424.20, down 9.64% XRP at $2.14, down 13.21% BNB at $608.16, down 4.99% Solana at $139.44, down 12.13%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX