WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sempra Energy (SRE) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $665 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $737 million, or $1.16 per share, last year.Excluding items, Sempra Energy reported adjusted earnings of $960 million or $1.50 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.55 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 7.6% to $3.758 billion from $3.491 billion last year.Sempra Energy earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $665 Mln. vs. $737 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.04 vs. $1.16 last year. -Revenue: $3.758 Bln vs. $3.491 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX