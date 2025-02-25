BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The White House has released the results of a new poll by Harvard CAPS-Harris, which shows the support that President Donald Trump and his actions to bring reforms is getting.Among Trump's agenda, the one that received most support - 81 percent - was for deporting criminal illegal immigrants.The second-best support was for 'full-scale effort to find and eliminate fraud and waste in government' and for closing the border with additional security and policies. Both reforms rceived 76 percent support each.The Trump administration's decision to close the border with additional security and policies, to keep men out of women's sports, government declaring there are only two genders, ending race-based hiring in government, and freezing and re-evaluating all foreign aid expenditures were met with overwhelming support, the poll says.60 percent of respondents who took part in the poll support direct U.S. negotiations with Russia to end the war in Ukraine.61 percent supported the move to impose reciprocal tariffs.Most Americans approve of President Trump's job performance, while almost six-in-ten say he is doing a better job than his predecessor, Joe Biden.Almost half of Americans believe the U.S. economy is 'strong' under President Trump - the highest number since 2021.Americans are significantly more optimistic about the direction of the country, with those who say 'we're on the right track' are up 14 points over last month.Americans strongly support President Trump's effort to root out waste, fraud, and abuse in government, according to the poll, conducted during February 19-20.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX