WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, energy infrastructure company Sempra Energy (SRE) slashed its earnings guidance for the full-year 2025, due to recent and planned regulatory matters and the backdrop of a higher-cost environment. It also initiated earnings outlook for the full-year 2026.For fiscal 2025, Sempra Energy now projects earnings in a range of $4.30 to $4.70 per share, compared to the prior guidance range of $4.90 to $5.25 per share.On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.15 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company also initiated its earnings guidance for fiscal 2026 in a range of $4.80 to $5.30 per share.Further, the company announced a record five-year capital plan of $56 billion and raised the company's long-term earnings per share growth rate to 7 to 9 percent.Sempra's board of directors declared a 4 percent higher quarterly dividend of $0.645 per share on the company's common stock, payable April 15, 2025, to common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on March 20, 2025. Sempra's board of directors also declared a semi-annual dividend of $24.375 per share on the company's 4.875% Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C, payable April 15, 2025, to preferred stock shareholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX