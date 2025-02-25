BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last yearThe company's earnings totaled EUR67 million, or EUR0.23 per share. This compares with EUR188 million, or EUR0.64 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 1.9% to EUR5.085 billion from EUR4.988 billion last year.Fresenius Medical Care AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: EUR67 Mln. vs. EUR188 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.23 vs. EUR0.64 last year. -Revenue: EUR5.085 Bln vs. EUR4.988 Bln last year.Fresenius Medical Care, said: 'The company adheres to its dividend policy of developing dividends in line with the development of net income excluding special items. Consequently, the planned dividend proposal for fiscal year 2024 of EUR 1.44 per share corresponds to an increase by 21% compared to prior year's dividend.'Looking ahead to the full-year 2025, Fresenius Medical Care expects revenue growth to be positive to a low-single digit percent rate, with an operating income growth of high-teens to high-twenties percent rate.For the full-year 2024, the company has registered operating income of 1.392 billion euros, on revenue of 19.336 billion euros.Note: * EPS - basicCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX