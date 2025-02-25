New York Stock Exchange: NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 25TH

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update?for market insights before trading begins.
Trinity Chavez delivers the pre-market update on February 25th
- Markets await release of this morning's Consumer Confidence Index
- Friday's PCE Index to provide insights on future Fed policy
- New home sales data and jobless claims to release later this week
