RockDove Solutions, Inc.: RockDove Solutions Launches Robust Trust Center with Vanta

The developer of the In Case of Crisis critical event management platform has established an automated hub for verifying its security and privacy practices.

RockDove Solutions , developers of the award-winning In Case of Crisis critical event management platform, is demonstrating its industry leadership in protecting client security via Vanta.

RockDove Solutions has selected Vanta , the leading trust management platform , to launch and manage a robust trust center that will maintain simple and direct access to all the company's security and compliance documentation.

The lack of transparency and significant effort involved in vetting suppliers' security and privacy practices is a frequent problem that can delay critical projects and add costs to the purchasing process. By working with Vanta, RockDove Solutions streamlines the due diligence process and provides clear and accessible information about the company's security practices.

"We are thrilled to work with Vanta to offer a portal to better answer our clients' questions about our security and privacy practices and compliance," said Ray Baldwin, CTO of RockDove Solutions.

The trust center will provide clients with a central hub for RockDove Solutions' certifications, policies, and audit reports, allowing easy verification of the company's compliance with standards such as SOC II, GDPR, CCA, ISO 27001, NIST Incident Management, and DORA. It also allows RockDove Solutions to display real-time security and compliance data from the company's internal controls and tests, and to manage, track , and automate requests for information.

"It's crucial for businesses today to proactively demonstrate their commitment to compliance and security in order to build trust in the organization, accelerate the security review process and decrease the sales cycle," said Sanjay Padval, Director, Product, Vanta. "Vanta is excited to power RockDove Solutions' Trust Center to provide real-time security insights in a single source of truth."

With the In Case of Crisis platform, RockDove Solutions provides organizations with the tools they need to ensure continuity of operations when experiencing critical events from cyberattacks to natural disasters to workplace violence. This new trust center initiative allows clients to better understand RockDove Solutions' commitment to security, compliance, data protection standards, and transparency.

About RockDove Solutions

RockDove Solutions ( www.rockdovesolutions.com ) offers In Case of Crisis, an improved approach to critical event management. It is used by risk and security professionals to prepare for and respond confidently to emerging threats. The platform unites cross-functional teams and stakeholders with a common operating picture and accelerates response with automated workflow while maintaining executive governance using proven and repeatable best practice.

