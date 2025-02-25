NextTrip, Inc.: NextTrip Appoints John McMahon as Chief Operating Officer - Travel, Expands into Cruise Industry with Five Star Alliance

Proven Industry Leader Brings Deep Relationships and Extensive Expertise Across all Facets of Leisure, Travel and Tourism

Five Star Alliance Now Directing Group Booking Inquiries to NextTrip

NextTrip to Launch New Cruise Booking Engine in the First Half of 2025

NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) ("NextTrip," "we," "our," or the "Company"), a leading travel technology company, today announced the appointment of John McMahon, Chief Executive Officer and majority shareholder of Five Star Alliance ("FSA"), as NextTrip's Chief Operating Officer - Travel Division. With a proven track record in the leisure, travel, and tourism industry, McMahon brings extensive expertise in management, marketing strategy, digital marketing, online distribution, social media, and business development. His deep industry relationships, spanning from C-level executives to on-the-ground professionals, positions him as a valuable addition to the NextTrip leadership team.

In a strategic move to expand its offerings, NextTrip recently announced the purchase of a 49% stake in Five Star Alliance. This 49% investment has allowed NextTrip to capitalize on Five Star products and services, including the upcoming launch of the NextTrip Cruise division, anticipated to be operational in the next few weeks. By utilizing Five Star's contracts and technology platforms, we have been able to fast track our entry into the thriving cruise industry and to offer exceptional values on a host of cruise products. Through Five Star Alliance, NextTrip now gains direct booking access to the top 35 cruise lines globally. This integration will enable real-time cruise offerings, exclusive amenities, and competitive pricing, making NextTrip Cruise a competitive player in the market. FSA Travel & Cruise Advisors will be available to NextTrip to assist in the recommendation and reservation process as needed. According to Statista, the global cruise market is projected to reach $53.49 billion in revenue by 2029. The new cruise booking engine is expected to present a timely revenue capture opportunity leveraging NextTrip's multi-million traveler database and its new Compass.TV travel platform.

NextTrip launched its Group Booking platform in July 2024, and with the Five Star Alliance investment, FSA has begun directing all its group booking inquiries to NextTrip for service and follow-up. These leads have already started to convert with NextTrip securing a significant corporate group contract, consisting of 180 travelers contracted and booked, and a couple of other large leisure groups utilizing NextTrip's group booking tool are in for contract negotiations from the first leads introduced by Five Star. Historically, Five Star Alliance received dozens of group booking inquiries each month but lacked the resources to manage them effectively, often outsourcing leads to third-party agencies for follow-up. This collaboration highlights the synergies of the NextTrip and Five Star Alliance relationship, underscoring the immense growth potential in the group travel segment.

"We are excited to welcome John McMahon to the NextTrip leadership team and expand our capabilities with the Five Star Alliance investment," said Bill Kerby, Chief Executive Officer at NextTrip. "This strategic move strengthens our position as a full-service travel solutions provider and is expected to accelerate our entry into the high-growth cruise industry. With our enhanced cruise booking platform and group travel capabilities, we believe that we are poised for meaningful expansion and revenue growth."

About NextTrip

Forward-Looking Statements

