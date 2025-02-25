ITSco and Caprae Capital Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch AI Readiness as a Service

Empowering Small and Mid-Sized Businesses to Seamlessly Integrate AI With Cost-Effective, Scalable and Responsible Solutions

ITSco and Caprae Capital Partners have announced a groundbreaking partnership to launch AI Readiness as a Service (AI-RaaS), a comprehensive solution designed to help businesses navigate the AI revolution. As industries worldwide grapple with AI integration, AI-RaaS will provide tailored strategies to bridge the AI skills gap, implement responsible AI frameworks, and ensure businesses are equipped to thrive in the era of artificial intelligence.

A Vision for AI Readiness

AI is transforming industries at an unprecedented pace. In 2024 alone, 72% of businesses adopted AI, with AI market growth expected to surge by 120% year-over-year. However, with over a billion workers needing reskilling and a projected 50% AI talent gap, businesses face a critical challenge in AI adoption.

Mike Savino, CEO of ITSco, recognized this urgency and saw an opportunity to provide businesses with a structured approach to AI implementation. "AI is no longer a future concern - it's a present necessity. Businesses that don't adapt now will be left behind. With AI-RaaS, we're equipping organizations with the tools and expertise they need to seamlessly integrate AI into their operations while ensuring responsible and ethical AI adoption."

Savino further added, "The biggest challenge in AI adoption isn't the technology itself - it's helping people adapt. That's why our solution is designed to work seamlessly with existing workflows, ensuring a smooth transition and maximum impact. Additionally, we are focused on helping small and mid-sized businesses access AI solutions at an affordable price. Many competitors charge exorbitant fees, making AI adoption inaccessible for many businesses. Our goal is to provide cost-effective, high-impact AI strategies that empower these businesses to compete effectively in an increasingly AI-driven world."

The Power of Strategic Synergies

The partnership between ITSco and Caprae Capital brings together two industry experts with complementary skillsets. ITSco's deep technical knowledge in AI infrastructure, security, and governance pairs seamlessly with Caprae Capital's entrepreneurial vision and strategic investments in AI-driven businesses.

Paul Chung, co-founder and CPO of Caprae Capital, emphasized the significance of this initiative. "AI-RaaS is not just about deploying technology - it's about building sustainable AI ecosystems. We're creating a framework that helps companies transition from tactical AI adoption to full-scale transformation, unlocking real business value along the way."

Chung elaborated, "Many companies struggle with scaling AI because they lack the right guidance. AI-RaaS is designed to fill that gap by providing hands-on support, clear roadmaps, and expert insights tailored to each organization."

A Unified Approach to AI Success

Kevin Hong, a partner at both ITSco and Caprae Capital, identified the immense potential for synergy between the two firms. "Most companies struggle not with AI itself, but with understanding what they actually need. The real challenge is identifying inefficiencies, knowing where AI can drive value, and crafting a strategy that makes sense. That's where we come in."

Hong continued, "Our approach is thorough and diagnostic. We study and observe how businesses operate, looking for gaps and inefficiencies before making any recommendations. Only after we have a clear understanding do we improvise a solution using AI - whether that means implementing AI directly or providing a proper diagnostic for companies to act on. This ensures that every AI integration is both strategic and impactful."

He further added, "Many businesses struggle with AI implementation due to fragmented approaches. By integrating our strengths, we ensure that AI adoption isn't just a one-time initiative but a continuous journey toward operational excellence and competitive advantage."

The Future of AI Readiness

As AI continues to reshape global industries, businesses must act now to stay ahead. AI-RaaS offers a dynamic, scalable, and responsible approach to AI adoption, positioning companies for long-term success in an increasingly AI-driven economy.

The need for AI adoption is clear. According to a recent McKinsey report, 50% of organizations now use AI in two or more business functions, with the retail and consumer industries leading the charge. AI is expected to contribute a significant 21% net increase to the United States GDP by 2030. These figures highlight the urgency for companies to get ahead of the curve - and AI-RaaS is the tool to help them do just that.

For more information about AI Readiness as a Service (AI-RaaS) and how your business can prepare for the AI revolution, please visit https://www.itsco.com/ai-readiness-assessment/ or contact Zackary Beckham at zackary.beckham@itsco.om.

About ITSco

ITSco is a trusted provider of IT and AI solutions, specializing in managed IT services, system and network engineering, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, and AI integration. With a team of experienced senior engineers, ITSco delivers scalable, secure, and cost-effective technology solutions tailored to business needs. Focused on long-term partnerships, the company helps organizations navigate complex IT and AI challenges with reliable and practical solutions.

About Caprae Capital Partners

Caprae Capital Partners is a forward-thinking investment firm committed to supporting entrepreneurial businesses and fostering long-term success in the evolving AI landscape.

SOURCE: Caprae Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire