NewOrg Management System, Inc.: Conway Police Improves Mental Health Crisis Follow-Up with NewOrg's Cutting-Edge Platform

25.02.2025 16:14 Uhr
Conway Police Improves Mental Health Crisis Follow-Up with NewOrg's Cutting-Edge Platform

The Conway Police Department's Community Crisis Response Team enhanced its mental health crisis response and data management efficiency by adopting NewOrg's centralized, customizable data system.

CONWAY, ARKANSAS / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2025 / The Conway Police Department in Conway, Arkansas is dedicated to protecting and serving its community with a focus on safety and justice. Going beyond traditional law enforcement, they engage deeply with the community and collaborate with local stakeholders to promote a safe environment for all. With a commitment to excellence, transparency, and accountability, they strive to treat everyone equitably and proactively address community concerns. The department works to build trust among Conway's diverse population, aiming to enhance the quality of life and secure a better future for all residents.

Conway Police Department Logo
Our Community Crisis Response Team is an integral part of the department's effort to better serve individuals facing mental health concerns. Up to this point, our CCRT program has had to rely on an inadequate and inefficient method of collecting data relating to the services provided by CCRT. Because of this, there have been limited means to determine the effectiveness of the program as well as how, when, and where to focus the efforts of CCRT. With NewOrg we have found a solution that goes well above and beyond what is needed by CCRT at a price point that is more than reasonable for a grant-funded program.

LT Andrew Johnson, Office of the Chief

The Conway Police Department's Community Crisis Response Team struggled with managing community interaction data due to using only a single spreadsheet for documentation. This method hindered mobile and community responses, making it challenging to access historical data and demographics during field operations. Additionally, the lack of a centralized system made it difficult to generate reports or analyze data, which was crucial for improving community policing strategies and ensuring tailored responses.

To address these challenges, NewOrg implemented a comprehensive data management solution for the Conway Police Department's Community Crisis Response Team. The web-based system enables dispatch, officers, crisis teams, and social workers to respond effectively based on individual histories, interventions, and relationships, all within a secure, privacy-focused environment. Built-in accountability for follow-ups and reporting ensures greater efficiency, transparency, and sustainability, helping the team deliver better outcomes for the community.

Key features of the NewOrg system include:

  • Centralized Platform: Established a unified system for recording interactions, eliminating redundant data entry, and ensuring real-time accessibility.

  • Categorization Features: Enabled sorting interactions using custom metrics like event types and group affiliations, enhancing data analysis.

  • Face Sheets: Provided customizable quick reference profiles for use during mobile responses.

  • Enhanced Reporting: Facilitated detailed demographic and historical encounter reports, aiding strategic decisions.

  • Forms and Surveys: Integrated department forms and surveys into the system for centralized storage and easy management.

  • Incident Geomaps: Implemented mapping tools to visually track and analyze the geographic distribution of crisis incidents, helping the team identify patterns, allocate resources effectively, and focus interventions in high-need areas.

  • Social Work Follow-Ups: Introduced automated tracking for social worker follow-ups, ensuring continuous care and monitoring for individuals after the initial crisis response, improving long-term outcomes and support.

Contact Information

Sotiris Koutsoyannis
Marketing/Communication Specialist
info@neworg.com
866-843-2835

Andrew Johnson
MS Office of the Chief
andrew.johnson@conwayarkansas.gov
501-328-4141

