Project 2 Payment Launches Mobile App on Google Play and Apple App Store

Project 2 Payment, the innovative platform designed to simplify invoicing, payment processing, and client management for home service businesses, is excited to announce the launch of its mobile app. The app is now available for download on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, bringing powerful business tools directly to the fingertips of users.

Project 2 Payment

Project 2 Payment is an easy-to-use payment tool built to offer home service contractors and small businesses a faster and simpler way to bid on projects, send itemized invoices, collect down payments, and get paid faster for completed work.

Streamlined Business Management on the Go

With the Project 2 Payment mobile app, users can now manage their operations seamlessly from their smartphones or tablets. The app offers key features, including:

Instant invoicing: Create and send professional invoices directly from the app, saving time and ensuring quicker payments.

Secure payments: Accept payments instantly through the app with secure, integrated payment processing.

Optimized scheduling: Easily manage and adjust schedules to keep projects on track and clients informed.

Customer management: Keep client information organized and accessible for better communication and service.

"The launch of our mobile app marks a significant milestone for Project 2 Payment," said Vince Arnoldi, President of Project 2 Payment. "We're committed to empowering home service professionals with tools that make their lives easier. With the app, they can now manage their businesses anytime, anywhere."

Designed for Home Services Professionals

The Project 2 Payment app is tailored for home services businesses, including contractors, landscapers, cleaners, and more. It eliminates administrative bottlenecks and improves cash flow by making critical business tasks simple and efficient.

Availability

The Project 2 Payment mobile app is available for free download on:

Google Play Store : https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.project2payment.dev_app.twa&pcampaignid=web_share

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/project-2-payment/id6502669245

Contact Information

Shelly Wagner

Marketing, Customer Advocacy Manager

shelly.wagner@project2payment.com

855.447.7543





SOURCE: Project 2 Payment

