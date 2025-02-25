PayPal's stock continues to face significant downward pressure, with shares declining to €71.71 on Monday's XETRA trading, marking a 1.6% decrease. This latest drop is part of a broader downward trend that has seen the payment provider's stock fall substantially from its 52-week high of €91.14 recorded in February 2025. The current trading price represents a considerable 26.5% decline from the year's peak, reflecting ongoing challenges in the company's market position. Technical indicators paint a concerning picture, with the stock trading well below both its 20-day moving average of $80.44 and its 50-day moving average of $85.55.

Q4 Results Show Growth Challenges

The company's fourth-quarter 2024 financial results reveal a mixed performance that has contributed to investor uncertainty. While revenue showed modest growth, reaching $8.33 billion, representing a 3.70% increase compared to the previous year, earnings per share declined from $1.30 to $1.12. Analysts maintain a cautiously optimistic outlook, projecting earnings per share of $5.04 for the full year 2025, with upcoming quarterly results expected in late April 2025 likely to provide crucial insights into the company's trajectory.

Ad

Fresh PayPal information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated PayPal analysis...