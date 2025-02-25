PayPal's stock continues to face significant downward pressure, with shares declining to €71.71 on Monday's XETRA trading, marking a 1.6% decrease. This latest drop is part of a broader downward trend that has seen the payment provider's stock fall substantially from its 52-week high of €91.14 recorded in February 2025. The current trading price represents a considerable 26.5% decline from the year's peak, reflecting ongoing challenges in the company's market position. Technical indicators paint a concerning picture, with the stock trading well below both its 20-day moving average of $80.44 and its 50-day moving average of $85.55.
Q4 Results Show Growth Challenges
The company's fourth-quarter 2024 financial results reveal a mixed performance that has contributed to investor uncertainty. While revenue showed modest growth, reaching $8.33 billion, representing a 3.70% increase compared to the previous year, earnings per share declined from $1.30 to $1.12. Analysts maintain a cautiously optimistic outlook, projecting earnings per share of $5.04 for the full year 2025, with upcoming quarterly results expected in late April 2025 likely to provide crucial insights into the company's trajectory.
