TipMeFast, Inc. Announces Change of Name to Lucent, Inc.

Irvine, Ca, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TipMeFast, Inc. ("TipMeFast" or the "Company") (OTC: TMEF) today announced that the name of the corporation will change to Lucent, Inc. effective at market opening on February 25, 2025. The new name represents the culmination of the company's strategic transformation and better reflects its focus on sustainable energy solutions and AI technology.

This name change follows the company's acquisition of Lucent, Inc. in 2024, which has since operated as a wholly-owned subsidiary specializing in providing technical efficiencies to data centers and the AI ecosystem, with particular emphasis on battery technologies and cloud infrastructure.

"The adoption of the Lucent name across our entire organization completes our transformation and better represents our mission to revolutionize the datacenter and cloud computing industry through clean energy solutions," said Steven Arenal, President and CEO. "Our focus on the synergy between AI and sustainable energy positions us at the forefront of these rapidly growing markets."

Lucent has established itself as an innovator in the clean energy sector, recently expanding its footprint through strategic acquisitions in the AI space and battery technology. The company's Battery Management System utilizes AI for enhanced energy storage capabilities, and it continues to develop multiple Artificial Intelligence platforms through its collaboration with The National Applied Research Laboratories in Taiwan.

The company will continue to trade under the ticker symbol "TMEF" until further notice.

Lucent engages in sustainable business practices and supports all 17 of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

Further information on Lucent can be found at www.lucentna.com.

About Lucent Inc.:

Lucent's mission is to revolutionize the AI data center and cloud computing industry through AI application platforms and harnessing the power of clean energy. With offices in Irvine, CA, and Taipei, Taiwan, Lucent is committed to providing sustainable, reliable & high-performance solutions that empower businesses and public sectors to thrive in a digital world. Through collaboration & partnership with governments, businesses, and communities, and unwavering dedication to environmental responsibility, Lucent strives to create a brighter, cleaner future for all.

Investor Relations Contact:



Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com