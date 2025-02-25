MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - U.S. security officials have arrested 8 members of an organization smuggling hundreds of illegal migrants from South and Central America into the United States via the southern border.A grand jury in Las Cruces, New Mexico, returned an indictment against 14 members of the gang for conspiracy to transport, harbor, and bring in illegal aliens to the United States. Eight of those charged were arrested, the U.S. Department of Justice said.Supervisory Official Antoinette T. Bacon of the Justice Department's Criminal Division said the aliens were smuggled into the United States dangerously, resulting in the death of one of them. 'The Justice Department worked with our partners at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to dismantle an alien smuggling organization based in Mexico that has allegedly smuggled hundreds of illegal aliens, including unaccompanied children, through New Mexico and South Texas'.According to the indictment, the smugglers were transporting the aliens within the United States and concealing them in 'stash houses' along the way. They evaded law enforcement by travelling at high rates of speed on the road and instructing aliens how to flee U.S. Border Patrol and evade checkpoints.Additionally, the indictment alleges that one undocumented alien died from heat exposure during a smuggling event and was abandoned in the desert.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX