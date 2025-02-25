Celligence / Angel Ai: Angel Ai CEO Pavan Agarwal to Speak at Loyola Marymount University's Mindset Summit

Angel Ai continues its mission to support the next generation of business leaders and innovators with upcoming speech

Angel Ai announced that its CEO, Pavan Agarwal, will be the featured speaker at the Mindset Summit, hosted at Loyola Marymount University on February 25, 2025. The event, designed to equip students with the mindset needed to succeed in today's evolving job market, will take place from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PT.

In his keynote, Agarwal will address the critical mindset required to be hired and recognized by the C-suite. He will share key insights on career development and how students can position themselves for success in an era where they are not just competing against their peers, but also against artificial intelligence.

"In today's rapidly evolving job market, it's imperative for students to cultivate a growth mindset," said Pavan Agarwal, CEO of Angel Ai. "Embracing change and leveraging AI as a tool - rather than viewing it as competition - will set you apart and position you for success."

Dayle M. Smith, Dean of LMU's College of Business Administration, welcomed Agarwal's participation, stating: "We are thrilled to bring Pavan Agarwal to the LMU campus. His expertise in AI and leadership in the financial sector will provide our students with invaluable perspectives on navigating and thriving in the modern workforce."

Angel Ai is at the forefront of AI-driven innovation in financial services, ensuring equitable access to lending and empowering professionals with cutting-edge technology. Through initiatives like this, Angel Ai continues its mission to support the next generation of business leaders and innovators.

For more information about the Mindset Summit, visit https://mindsetsummit.com/lmu .

About AngelAi / Celligence

AngelAi developed by Celligence International, LLC, is one of the fastest-growing fin-tech and AI companies. Celligence has engineered a novel AI that is evolving and consists of self-generating neural cells which come together to solve complex problems. The Celligence AI is deterministic, not merely generative, and it delivers 100% accurate and trustworthy responses, as is required for financial transactions.

At Celligence, a team of brilliant engineers ("Brillianeers") is expanding the boundaries of the financial services industry through innovations in mobile applications, customer acquisition, retention algorithms, and AI-based process automation continuously filing new patents supporting our technology.

