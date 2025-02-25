Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 25

25 February 2025

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc

(the "Company")

Director Declaration

Pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.9(2), the Company announces that Brett Miller, a non-executive director of the Company, was appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Achilles Investment Company Limited ("Achilles") with effect from 11 February 2025.

Achilles has announced that it was admitted to the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker "AIC" (ISIN: GG00BT3GKD08) on 25 February 2025.

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification

MUFG Corporate Governance Limited, Company Secretary

Tel: 0333 300 1932