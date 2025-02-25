Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Hohe Gewinne in kurzer Zeit! Aktuelle Sondersituation jetzt nutzen und enorm profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.02.2025 18:30 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

Finanznachrichten News

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 25

25 February 2025

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
(the "Company")

Director Declaration

Pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.9(2), the Company announces that Brett Miller, a non-executive director of the Company, was appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Achilles Investment Company Limited ("Achilles") with effect from 11 February 2025.

Achilles has announced that it was admitted to the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker "AIC" (ISIN: GG00BT3GKD08) on 25 February 2025.

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification

MUFG Corporate Governance Limited, Company Secretary

Tel: 0333 300 1932


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.