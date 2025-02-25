Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 25
25 February 2025
Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
(the "Company")
Director Declaration
Pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.9(2), the Company announces that Brett Miller, a non-executive director of the Company, was appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Achilles Investment Company Limited ("Achilles") with effect from 11 February 2025.
Achilles has announced that it was admitted to the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker "AIC" (ISIN: GG00BT3GKD08) on 25 February 2025.
