Mittwoch, 26.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die DeepSeek-Revolution: Pioneer AIs Multi-Agent-Strategie lässt die Konkurrenz alt aussehen!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
26.02.25
09:59 Uhr
1,240 Euro
-0,030
-2,36 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2601,41010:31
Dow Jones News
25.02.2025 18:57 Uhr
239 Leser
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
25-Feb-2025 / 17:23 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
25 February 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
 
Date of purchase:               25 February 2025 
                        197,617 
Number of ordinary shares purchased: 
 
Highest price paid per share:         108.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          106.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 107.7988p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 321,121,152 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (321,121,152) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      107.7988p                    197,617

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
200              107.50          08:19:36         00324455055TRLO1     XLON 
300              107.50          08:20:02         00324455135TRLO1     XLON 
100              107.50          08:20:24         00324455265TRLO1     XLON 
756              106.50          08:53:23         00324463402TRLO1     XLON 
1514              106.50          08:53:23         00324463401TRLO1     XLON 
833              107.50          09:18:10         00324469858TRLO1     XLON 
779              107.50          09:18:10         00324469857TRLO1     XLON 
875              107.50          09:18:10         00324469856TRLO1     XLON 
505              107.50          09:18:10         00324469855TRLO1     XLON 
624              107.50          09:18:10         00324469854TRLO1     XLON 
335              107.50          09:18:10         00324469853TRLO1     XLON 
756              107.00          09:28:12         00324472319TRLO1     XLON 
757              107.00          09:28:12         00324472318TRLO1     XLON 
757              107.00          09:28:12         00324472317TRLO1     XLON 
1559              107.50          10:03:35         00324483264TRLO1     XLON 
779              107.50          10:03:35         00324483265TRLO1     XLON 
200              107.50          10:19:24         00324483907TRLO1     XLON 
200              107.50          10:20:13         00324483925TRLO1     XLON 
85               108.00          10:40:36         00324484541TRLO1     XLON 
2100              108.00          10:46:49         00324484853TRLO1     XLON 
112              108.00          10:46:49         00324484855TRLO1     XLON 
112              108.00          10:46:49         00324484854TRLO1     XLON 
115              108.00          10:47:11         00324484868TRLO1     XLON 
1321              108.00          10:47:11         00324484870TRLO1     XLON 
1133              108.00          10:47:11         00324484869TRLO1     XLON 
85               108.00          10:47:34         00324484876TRLO1     XLON 
50000             108.00          10:52:35         00324485066TRLO1     XLON 
400              108.00          10:55:44         00324485197TRLO1     XLON 
200              108.00          10:55:44         00324485196TRLO1     XLON 
300              108.00          11:02:18         00324485445TRLO1     XLON 
200              108.00          11:11:02         00324485693TRLO1     XLON 
200              108.00          11:18:32         00324485868TRLO1     XLON 
300              108.00          11:34:44         00324486516TRLO1     XLON 
200              108.00          11:37:13         00324486574TRLO1     XLON 
762              108.00          12:48:30         00324488666TRLO1     XLON 
10928             108.00          12:48:30         00324488668TRLO1     XLON 
3000              108.00          12:48:30         00324488667TRLO1     XLON 
809              108.50          12:48:30         00324488672TRLO1     XLON 
662              108.50          12:48:30         00324488671TRLO1     XLON 
741              108.50          12:48:30         00324488670TRLO1     XLON 
297              108.50          12:48:30         00324488669TRLO1     XLON 
300              108.50          12:55:44         00324488880TRLO1     XLON 
1656              108.50          12:55:45         00324488881TRLO1     XLON 
1550              108.00          12:58:00         00324488903TRLO1     XLON 
1656              108.00          12:58:00         00324488902TRLO1     XLON 
2417              108.00          12:58:00         00324488904TRLO1     XLON 
30765             108.00          13:00:36         00324488960TRLO1     XLON 
839              108.00          13:00:36         00324488959TRLO1     XLON 
1578              108.00          13:00:36         00324488958TRLO1     XLON 
2300              108.00          13:09:25         00324489164TRLO1     XLON 
1635              108.00          13:09:25         00324489166TRLO1     XLON 
1700              108.00          13:09:25         00324489165TRLO1     XLON 
1549              108.50          13:57:46         00324490804TRLO1     XLON 
738              108.50          13:57:59         00324490806TRLO1     XLON 
900              108.50          13:57:59         00324490805TRLO1     XLON 
1518              108.00          13:57:59         00324490807TRLO1     XLON 
2482              108.00          14:05:26         00324491203TRLO1     XLON 
1518              108.00          14:31:51         00324493036TRLO1     XLON 
3231              108.00          14:31:51         00324493034TRLO1     XLON 
769              108.00          14:31:51         00324493035TRLO1     XLON 
946              108.00          14:42:19         00324493702TRLO1     XLON 
794              108.00          14:53:15         00324494385TRLO1     XLON 
1590              108.00          14:53:15         00324494384TRLO1     XLON 
3054              108.00          14:53:15         00324494382TRLO1     XLON 
818              108.00          14:53:15         00324494383TRLO1     XLON 
2340              107.50          14:53:15         00324494386TRLO1     XLON 
808              107.50          14:53:51         00324494423TRLO1     XLON 
600              107.50          14:53:51         00324494422TRLO1     XLON 
813              107.50          14:54:28         00324494449TRLO1     XLON 
500              107.50          14:54:28         00324494448TRLO1     XLON 
1708              107.50          14:59:55         00324494753TRLO1     XLON 
902              107.50          14:59:55         00324494752TRLO1     XLON 
1274              107.00          15:07:17         00324495505TRLO1     XLON 
1000              107.00          15:08:49         00324495586TRLO1     XLON 
1000              107.00          15:11:04         00324495707TRLO1     XLON 
493              107.00          15:11:04         00324495706TRLO1     XLON 
780              107.00          15:11:04         00324495705TRLO1     XLON 
781              107.00          15:11:04         00324495704TRLO1     XLON 
69               107.00          15:11:04         00324495703TRLO1     XLON 
400              107.00          15:11:04         00324495708TRLO1     XLON 
295              107.00          15:11:04         00324495710TRLO1     XLON 
1780              107.00          15:11:04         00324495709TRLO1     XLON 
1533              107.00          15:11:04         00324495711TRLO1     XLON 
706              107.00          15:19:08         00324496181TRLO1     XLON 
676              107.00          15:19:08         00324496180TRLO1     XLON 
681              107.00          15:34:29         00324497268TRLO1     XLON 
686              107.00          15:34:29         00324497267TRLO1     XLON 
600              107.00          15:34:29         00324497266TRLO1     XLON 
772              107.00          15:34:57         00324497332TRLO1     XLON 
400              107.00          15:34:57         00324497331TRLO1     XLON 
374              107.50          15:36:07         00324497391TRLO1     XLON 
1540              107.50          15:36:07         00324497390TRLO1     XLON 
388              107.50          15:36:07         00324497389TRLO1     XLON 
518              107.50          15:36:07         00324497388TRLO1     XLON 
1039              107.50          15:36:07         00324497387TRLO1     XLON 
3093              107.50          15:36:07         00324497386TRLO1     XLON 
858              107.50          15:36:07         00324497385TRLO1     XLON 
605              107.50          15:36:07         00324497384TRLO1     XLON 
2341              108.00          15:40:03         00324497636TRLO1     XLON 
2426              108.00          15:40:03         00324497637TRLO1     XLON 
811              107.50          15:40:18         00324497642TRLO1     XLON 
812              107.50          15:40:18         00324497641TRLO1     XLON 
816              107.00          15:54:34         00324498441TRLO1     XLON 
453              107.00          15:59:57         00324498657TRLO1     XLON 
453              107.00          15:59:58         00324498661TRLO1     XLON 
816              107.00          15:59:58         00324498660TRLO1     XLON 
816              107.00          15:59:58         00324498659TRLO1     XLON 
362              107.00          15:59:58         00324498658TRLO1     XLON 
507              107.00          16:05:28         00324498864TRLO1     XLON 
701              107.00          16:05:28         00324498863TRLO1     XLON 
781              106.50          16:05:45         00324498871TRLO1     XLON 
837              106.50          16:06:30         00324498932TRLO1     XLON 
843              106.50          16:06:51         00324498946TRLO1     XLON 
820              106.50          16:07:21         00324498961TRLO1     XLON 
816              106.00          16:09:22         00324499108TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  377208 
EQS News ID:  2091417 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2091417&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 25, 2025 12:24 ET (17:24 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
