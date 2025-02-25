Sensiba LLP Issues Its First ISO/IEC 42001 Certification

Sensiba LLP, a Top 75 U.S.-based accounting and business consulting firm, has issued its first certification of compliance with ISO/IEC 42001, the international standard that provides organizations with guidelines for developing, implementing, and maintaining Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS).

The ISO/IEC 42001 standard offers a comprehensive framework for managing risks and opportunities throughout the AI system lifecycle, while ensuring responsible development and deployment of AI solutions.

Key aspects of ISO/IEC 42001 certification include AI-related risk and opportunity management, fairness, transparency, security, and reliability, as well as adaptability to technological advances and alignment with sustainable goals.

"With AI fully in the business mainstream, ISO/IEC 42001 provides essential guidance for responsible AI use, risk management, and governance," says Scott Dritz, CISSP, ISO practice leader at Sensiba. "ISO/IEC 42001 certification also offers powerful reassurance to customers that compliant organizations are committed to effective data and privacy protection."

Sensiba granted ISO/IEC 42001 certification to Cresta, a provider of a contact center AI platform for human and virtual agents.

"As AI ethics increasingly becomes a focus for our customers-especially with IT playing a critical role in the purchasing process-this certification is a proactive way for us to underscore our security differentiation," says Robert Kugler, Head of Security, IT, and Compliance at Cresta.

"Sensiba's guidance helped us streamline compliance efforts and made the entire process seamless. Achieving this certification strengthens our risk management practices and deepens the trust we've built with our customers."

Sensiba also provides certification audits for additional standards, including ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management System, ISO/IEC 27701 Privacy Information Management System, ISO/IEC 27017 Cloud Services, and ISO/IEC 27018 Personally Identifiable Information.

About Sensiba

Sensiba's comprehensive accounting, tax, and consulting services help businesses and people solve problems, navigate complexity, and build a foundation for sustainable growth. A top-75 U.S. firm, we're passionate about collaborating with clients to increase efficiency, mitigate risk, and prepare to embrace emerging opportunities.?As a certified B Corp, we foster a culture where people, families, and communities thrive. We support our clients' international accounting, auditing, tax, and consulting needs as an independent member of Morison Global. For more information, visit Sensiba.com.

