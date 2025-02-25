WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Breast cancer cases are expected to increase by 38 percent globally by 2050, with annual deaths from the disease projected to rise by 68 percent, according to a new report from the International Agency for Research on Cancer, a specialized branch of the World Health Organization.The findings, published in Nature Medicine on Monday, warn that if current trends continue, the world will see 3.2 million new breast cancer cases and 1.1 million related deaths each year by mid-century.The burden will be disproportionately felt in low- and middle-income countries, where access to early detection, treatment and care remains limited.'Every minute, four women are diagnosed with breast cancer worldwide and one woman dies from the disease, and these statistics are worsening,' said Dr. Joanne Kim, an IARC scientist and co-author of the report.'Countries can mitigate or reverse these trends by adopting primary prevention policies, such as WHO's recommended 'best buys' for noncommunicable disease prevention, and by investing in early detection and treatment,' she explained.Breast cancer remains the most common cancer among women worldwide and the second most common cancer overall.In 2022 alone, an estimated 2.3 million new cases were diagnosed, with 670,000 deaths reported. However, the report highlights significant disparities across regions.The highest incidence rates were recorded in Australia, New Zealand, North America and Northern Europe, while the lowest rates were found in South-Central Asia and parts of Africa.Meanwhile, the highest mortality rates were reported in Melanesia, Polynesia and Western Africa, where limited access to healthcare contributes to poorer outcomes.The link between breast cancer survival and economic development is stark: in high-income countries, 83 percent of diagnosed women survive, whereas in low-income countries, more than half of women diagnosed with breast cancer die from it.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX