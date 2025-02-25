WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Monday announced a $70 million, 47,000-square-foot expansion of its Cedar Rapids, Iowa facility to strengthen its position in the growing healthy snacks market. Set to be fully operational by late 2026, the expansion is expected to create up to 40 new jobs.With over 30 years of proprietary technology, IFF's expansion strengthens its edge in the healthy snacks market. The highly automated facility will feature advanced packaging, ergonomic design, and a sustainable approach, including heat recovery, reduced energy and water use, and reusable raw material handling. Its U.S. location will also enhance supply chain efficiency.TAURA ingredients enable manufacturers to enhance long shelf-life foods like snacks, chocolates, cereals, and baked goods with real fruit's multi-sensory appeal. Using innovative drying technology, moisture is removed while preserving fruit integrity. IFF currently produces TAURA ingredients in Belgium and New Zealand.The expansion will complement IFF's Cedar Rapids plant, which produces enzymes for food, personal care, animal nutrition, and biofuels. The facility has undergone significant upgrades in recent years and currently employs over 200 workers.Andy Muller, President of Food Ingredients, stated that the Cedar Rapids plant will feature advanced technology to produce U.S.-made TAURA by IFF fruit ingredients for seamless integration into food manufacturing. He emphasized the project's strong focus on sustainability, aligning with IFF's commitment to 'Do More Good.'Muller stated that the Cedar Rapids expansion will be IFF's first U.S. facility dedicated to TAURA ingredients. He highlighted TAURA's clean-label fruit and vegetable pieces and pastes, which offer manufacturers versatile formats for creating unique, naturally appealing products.IFF is currently trading at $80.57 or 1.20% higher on the NYSE.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX