14 Northwestern Mutual Advisors Recognized in Forbes' Latest Top Women Ranking

14 Northwestern Mutual advisors were recognized on the prestigious Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list for 2025. Advisors who earn a spot on Forbes' annual list stand out for delivering an exceptional experience, superior outcomes, and greater financial security for their clients.

"These elite advisors represent the pinnacle of our industry, showcasing how better conversations and revealing blind spots can lead to greater financial security and success," said John Roberts, chief field officer at Northwestern Mutual. "Through comprehensive planning combining risk protection and wealth management, each of these honorees and their teams continue to deliver outstanding results for clients while empowering more Americans to worry less, live more, and seize their financial future."

Northwestern Mutual is focused on fostering an environment that supports the growth of all its financial advisors and continues to earn acclaim for that commitment. It was named one of Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity and a Top 50 "Best of the Best" Corporation for Inclusion. These accolades, along with the 14 advisors listed on Forbes' latest Best-in-State ranking, exemplify Northwestern Mutual's commitment to advancing women and diversity in the financial services industry.

Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State recognition showcases the top professionals in the industry, representing experts across the nation by state. Conducted by SHOOK Research, advisors are selected following a careful vetting process based upon qualitative and quantitative data, interviews, service models, investing models, the application of best practices, and other criteria.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With over $627 billion of total assets1 being managed across the company's institutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, more than $36 billion in revenues, and $2.3 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 110 on the 2024 FORTUNE® 500 and was recognized by FORTUNE as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2025.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

Northwestern Mutual continues to have the highest financial strength ratings awarded to any U.S. life insurer by all four of the major rating agencies: A.M. Best Company, A++ (highest), October 2024; Fitch Ratings, AAA (highest), December 2024; Moody's Investors Service, Aaa (highest), August 2024; S&P Global Ratings, AA+ (second highest), April 2024. Third-party ratings are subject to change and are a measure of the company's relative financial strength and security but are not a reflection of the performance or stability of funds invested in a company's separate accounts. Ratings are for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company. The dividend scale and the underlying dividend interest rates are reviewed annually and are subject to change. Future dividends are not guaranteed, although Northwestern Mutual has paid a dividend every year since 1872.

1Includes investments and separate account assets of Northwestern Mutual as well as retail investment client assets held or managed by Northwestern Mutual.

*Forbes "Top Women Wealth Advisors" & Top Women Wealth Advisors Best in State, [February 11, 2025]. Research and ranking developed by SHOOK Research, LLC. Based upon data as of 9/30/2024. Northwestern Mutual and its advisors do not pay for placement on 3rd party rating lists, but do pay marketing fees to these organizations to promote the rating(s). Rankings and recognitions are no guarantee of future investment success.

