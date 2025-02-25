Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc: Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides 2025 Financial Guidance

- Record total revenues of $4.1 billion in 2024 and $1.1 billion in 4Q24 -
- Xywav® and Epidiolex® revenues grew 16% and 15% year-over-year, respectively, in 2024 -
- Oncology revenues grew 9% year-over-year in 2024, surpassed $1.1 billion -
- Ziihera® approved in 2L HER2+ (IHC3+) BTC; first sales achieved in December 2024 -
- 2025 guidance reflects continued top- and bottom-line growth -
DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced financial results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2024 and provided guidance for 2025.
"2024 was another strong year as our proven team delivered significant top- and bottom-line growth along with record total revenues of over $4 billion. Our diversified portfolio spanning sleep1, epilepsy and oncology, with each annualizing at over $1 billion, continued to drive growth," said Bruce Cozadd, chairman and chief executive officer, Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "We are pleased with the continued progress of our late-stage pipeline assets, including the recent launch of Ziihera in 2L HER2+ (IHC3+) BTC, upcoming top-line data readout from the HERIZON-GEA-01 trial in 1L GEA, which we now expect in the second half of 2025, and highly encouraging results from the Phase 3 IMforte trial, which we expect to submit as part of an sNDA for Zepzelca® in 1L ES-SCLC in the first half of 2025."
Mr. Cozadd continued, "The strength of our 2024 results reinforces our confidence that Jazz is well-positioned to deliver top- and bottom-line growth in 2025 and drive long-term shareholder value. Our focus remains on disciplined capital allocation, which we expect to drive growth of our diversified commercial portfolio, continue advancement of our pipeline and provide flexibility to remain active in corporate development."
Key Highlights
- Total revenues in 2024 grew 6% year-over-year; generated over $1.4 billion in cash from operations.
- Zanidatamab:
- Received U.S. FDA approval of and launched Ziihera in 2L HER2+ (IHC3+) BTC.
- Top-line PFS data from zanidatamab in Phase 3 1L GEA expected in 2H25.
- On track to submit an sNDA in 1H25 for Zepzelca in combination with Tecentriq® (atezolizumab) as maintenance therapy in 1L ES-SCLC based on the potentially practice-changing results from the Phase 3 IMforte trial.
- Top- and bottom-line growth expected in 2025; 2025 total revenue guidance of $4.15 - $4.40 billion, representing 5% growth at the midpoint.
- Total revenue guidance is underpinned by expected continued growth in diversified commercial portfolio spanning sleep1, epilepsy and oncology.
1 Total sleep revenue includes: Xywav, branded Xyrem and high-sodium oxybate authorized generic royalty revenues.
Business Updates
Commercial Updates
Xywav (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) oral solution:
- Xywav net product sales increased 16% to $1,473.2 million in 2024 and increased 19% to $401.0 million in 4Q24 compared to the same periods in 2023.
- Meaningful Xywav net patient adds in 4Q24 (approximately 525 patients) with approximately 14,150 active Xywav patients exiting 4Q24, comprised of:
- Approximately 10,250 narcolepsy patients.
- Approximately 3,900 idiopathic hypersomnia (IH) patients, with 350 net patient adds.
- Xywav is the only low-sodium oxybate, the #1 branded treatment for narcolepsy2 and the only FDA-approved therapy to treat IH.
Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) oral solution and high-sodium oxybate authorized generic (AG) royalties:
- Xyrem net product sales decreased 59% to $233.8 million in 2024 and decreased 54% to $49.3 million in 4Q24 compared to the same periods in 2023.
- Royalties from high-sodium oxybate AGs increased by $141.7 million to $217.6 million in 2024 and increased $15.9 million to $55.3 million in 4Q24, compared to the same periods in 2023.
Epidiolex/Epidyolex® (cannabidiol):
- Epidiolex/Epidyolex net product sales increased 15% to $972.4 million in 2024 and increased 14% to $275.0 million in 4Q24 compared to the same periods in 2023.
- Outside of the U.S., Epidyolex is approved in more than 35 countries.
- Presented data at the American Epilepsy Society 2024 Annual meeting, including novel findings from the BECOME-LTC, BECOME-TSC and EpiCom studies, demonstrating the meaningful impact of Epidiolex in the treatment of patients with rare epilepsies including benefits of Epidiolex's benefits beyond seizure control.
- Remain confident in achieving blockbuster status for Epidiolex/Epidyolex in 2025.
Rylaze®/Enrylaze®(asparaginase erwiniachrysanthemi (recombinant)-rywn):
- Rylaze/Enrylaze net product sales increased 4% to $410.8 million in 2024 and were in line in 4Q24 compared to the same periods in 2023 despite headwinds from Children's Oncology Group (COG) protocol changes that impacted timing of asparaginase administration.
- The temporary impact to Rylaze net product sales due to previously announced COG pediatric acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) protocol updates is still expected to normalize by early 2025.
Zepzelca (lurbinectedin):
- Zepzelca net product sales increased 11% to $320.3 million in 2024 and increased 6% to $78.3 million in 4Q24 compared to the same periods in 2023.
- Based on potentially practice-changing positive results from the Phase 3 IMforte trial, the Company plans to submit a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Zepzelca's use in combination with Tecentriq as maintenance therapy in first-line (1L) extensive-stage (ES) small cell lung cancer (SCLC) in 1H25.
Ziihera (zanidatamab-hrii):
- Ziihera net product sales were $1.1 million in 2024 and 4Q24 after the initial product launch and availability in December of 2024 following FDA approval in November.
- Initial positive reception by prescribers with the first patient treated in December.
- Ziihera added to National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology.
- Ziihera added to European Society for Medical Oncology® (ESMO®) Clinical Practice Guidelines for Biliary Tract Cancers.
2 Based on 4Q24 Xywav net product sales.
Key Pipeline Highlights
Zanidatamab:
- In 4Q24, announced U.S. FDA granted accelerated approval of Ziihera (zanidatamab-hrii) for the treatment of adults with previously treated, unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+) biliary tract cancer (BTC).
- The pivotal HERIZON-GEA-01 trial, evaluating zanidatamab in 1L gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma (GEA), is expected to read out in 2H25 based on an updated assessment of progression events. Recruitment for the trial remains on track.
- Data presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium 2024 continued to underscore zanidatamab's potential for patients previously treated with trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) and showcased the advancement of our clinical program in breast cancer.
- The Phase 3 EmpowHER-BC-303 trial to evaluate zanidatamab plus chemotherapy or trastuzumab plus chemotherapy in patients with HER2-positive breast cancer whose disease has progressed on previous T-DXd treatment continues to enroll patients.
- First patient enrolled in the Phase 2 pan-tumor trial to evaluate HER2-positive solid tumors.
Financial Highlights
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Total revenues
$ 1,088,173
$ 1,011,935
$ 4,068,950
$ 3,834,204
GAAP net income
$ 191,115
$ 94,154
$ 560,120
$ 414,832
Non-GAAP adjusted net income
$ 405,863
$ 345,286
$ 1,369,729
$ 1,295,824
GAAP earnings per share
$ 3.11
$ 1.42
$ 8.65
$ 6.10
Non-GAAP adjusted EPS
$ 6.60
$ 5.02
$ 20.90
$ 18.29
GAAP net income for 2024 was $560.1 million, or $8.65 per diluted share, compared to $414.8 million, or $6.10 per diluted share, for 2023. GAAP net income for 4Q24 was $191.1 million, or $3.11 per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net income of $94.2 million, or $1.42 per diluted share, for 4Q23.
Non-GAAP adjusted net income for 2024 was $1,369.7 million, or $20.90 per diluted share, compared to $1,295.8 million, or $18.29 per diluted share, for 2023. Non-GAAP adjusted net income for 4Q24 was $405.9 million, or $6.60 per diluted share, compared to $345.3 million, or $5.02 per diluted share, for 4Q23.
Reconciliations of applicable GAAP reported to non-GAAP adjusted information are included at the end of this press release.
Total Revenues
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
(In thousands)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Xywav
$ 400,964
$ 337,019
$ 1,473,202
$ 1,272,977
Xyrem
49,290
106,721
233,816
569,730
Epidiolex/Epidyolex
275,047
240,622
972,423
845,468
Sativex
5,173
5,137
18,877
19,668
Total Neuroscience
730,474
689,499
2,698,318
2,707,843
Rylaze/Enrylaze
101,487
101,747
410,846
394,226
Zepzelca
78,328
74,010
320,318
289,533
Defitelio/defibrotide
57,650
51,083
216,565
184,000
Vyxeos
53,247
46,912
162,595
147,495
Ziihera
1,051
-
1,051
-
Total Oncology
291,763
273,752
1,111,375
1,015,254
Other
2,974
4,088
11,471
13,846
Product sales, net
1,025,211
967,339
3,821,164
3,736,943
High-sodium oxybate AG royalty revenue
55,307
39,387
217,575
75,918
Other royalty and contract revenues
7,655
5,209
30,211
21,343
Total revenues
$ 1,088,173
$ 1,011,935
$ 4,068,950
$ 3,834,204
Total revenues increased 6% in 2024 and 8% in 4Q24 compared to the same periods in 2023.
Total neuroscience revenue, including high-sodium oxybate AG royalty revenue, was $2,915.9 million in 2024, an increase of 5% compared to $2,783.8 million in 2023 and $785.8 million in 4Q24, an increase of 8% compared to $728.9 million in 4Q23. The increase in 2024 and 4Q24 was due to higher Xywav and Epidiolex/Epidyolex net product sales together with increased high-sodium oxybate AG royalty revenue, partially offset by decreased Xyrem net product sales.
Oncology net product sales were $1,111.4 million in 2024, an increase of 9% compared to $1,015.3 million in 2023 and $291.8 million in 4Q24, an increase of 7% compared to $273.8 million in 2023, and included higher net product sales from Defitelio/defibrotide which increased 18% in 2024 and 13% in 4Q24 and Zepzelca which increased 11% in 2024 and 6% in 4Q24. In 4Q24, Rylaze net product sales were negatively impacted due to an update to the COG pediatric treatment protocols for ALL, which impacts the timing of asparaginase administration.
Operating Expenses and Effective Tax Rate
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
(In thousands, except percentages)
2024
2023
2024
2023
GAAP:
Cost of product sales
$ 128,713
$ 107,243
$ 445,713
$ 435,577
Gross margin
87.4 %
88.9 %
88.3 %
88.3 %
Selling, general and administrative
$ 369,287
$ 396,034
$ 1,385,294
$ 1,343,105
% of total revenues
33.9 %
39.1 %
34.0 %
35.0 %
Research and development
$ 240,500
$ 216,608
$ 884,000
$ 849,658
% of total revenues
22.1 %
21.4 %
21.7 %
22.2 %
Acquired in-process research and development
$ -
$ 18,000
$ 10,000
$ 19,000
Income tax benefit1
$ (57,912)
$ (33,089)
$ (91,429)
$ (119,912)
Effective tax rate 1
(43.5) %
(53.8) %
(19.4) %
(40.2) %
1.
The GAAP income tax benefit increased in the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to patent box benefits recognized in the period and decreased in the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to the change in income mix across our jurisdictions, partially offset by patent box benefits.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(In thousands, except percentages)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Non-GAAP adjusted:
Cost of product sales
$ 86,492
$ 71,238
$ 295,897
$ 269,079
Gross margin
91.6 %
92.6 %
92.3 %
92.8 %
Selling, general and administrative
$ 323,167
$ 300,520
$ 1,226,724
$ 1,110,948
% of total revenues
29.7 %
29.7 %
30.1 %
29.0 %
Research and development
$ 220,857
$ 201,107
$ 809,327
$ 784,811
% of total revenues
20.3 %
19.9 %
19.9 %
20.5 %
Acquired in-process research and development
$ -
$ 18,000
$ 10,000
$ 19,000
Income tax expense1
$ 308
$ 20,475
$ 131,307
$ 93,260
Effective tax rate1
0.1 %
5.6 %
8.7 %
6.7 %
1.
The non-GAAP income tax expense decreased in the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to patent box benefits recognized in the period and increased in the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, due to the change in income mix across our jurisdictions, partially offset by patent box benefits.
Changes in operating expenses in 2024 and 4Q24 over the prior year periods are primarily due to the following:
- Cost of product sales, on a GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted basis, increased in 2024 and 4Q24, compared to the same periods in 2023, primarily due to higher inventory provisions and changes in product mix. Cost of product sales, on a GAAP basis, included lower acquisition accounting inventory fair value step up expense in 2024 as compared to the previous period.
- Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses, on a GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted basis, increased in 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to higher compensation-related expenses, increased investment in sales and marketing and increased litigation costs, partially offset, on a GAAP basis, by costs related to impairment of facility assets and program terminations in 2023. SG&A expenses, on a GAAP basis, decreased in 4Q24 compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to the impairment of facility assets in 4Q23, partially offset by higher compensation related expenses. SG&A expenses, on a non-GAAP adjusted basis, increased in 4Q24 primarily due to higher compensation-related expenses.
- Research and development (R&D) expenses, on a GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted basis, increased in 2024 and 4Q24, compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to increased compensation related expenses and clinical study costs primarily related to zanidatamab, partially offset by reduced costs related to JZP150 and JZP385.
- Acquired in-process research and development (IPR&D) expense in 2024, on a GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted basis, related to an upfront payment made in connection with our asset purchase and collaboration agreement with Redx Pharma plc. Acquired IPR&D expense in 2023, on a GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted basis, primarily related to an upfront payment made in connection with our licensing and collaboration agreement with Autifony Therapeutics Limited.
Cash Flow and Balance Sheet
As of December 31, 2024, cash, cash equivalents and investments were $3.0 billion, and the outstanding principal balance of the Company's long-term debt was $6.2 billion. In addition, the Company had undrawn borrowing capacity under a revolving credit facility of $885.0 million. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company generated $1.4 billion of cash from operations reflecting strong business performance and continued financial discipline. In January 2025, the Company made a voluntary prepayment of $750.0 million principal amount on the Term Loan B.
2025 Financial Guidance
Jazz Pharmaceutical's full year 2025 financial guidance is as follows:
(In millions)
Guidance
Total Revenues
$4,150 - $4,400
(In millions, except per share amounts and percentages)
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Gross margin %
88 %
92%1,6
SG&A expenses
$1,404 - $1,483
$1,250 - $1,3102,6
R&D expenses
$792 - $851
$720 - $7703,6
Effective tax rate
(5)% - 10%
13% - 15%4,6
Net income
$560 - $720
$1,400 - $1,5005,6
Net income per diluted share
$9.15 - $11.50
$22.50 - $24.005,6
Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share calculations
62 - 63
62 - 63
1.
Excludes $135-$155 million of amortization of acquisition-related inventory fair value step-up and $14-$16 million of share-based compensation expense.
2.
Excludes $154-$173 million of share-based compensation expense.
3.
Excludes $72-$81 million of share-based compensation expense.
4.
Excludes 18%-5% from the GAAP effective tax rate of (5)%-10% relating to the income tax effect of adjustments between GAAP net income and non-GAAP adjusted net income, resulting in a non-GAAP adjusted effective tax rate of 13%-15%.
5.
Beginning with the 2025 financial guidance presented in this press release, the company will no longer include an adjustment for non-cash interest expense in its non-GAAP adjusted financial measures. Accordingly, any historical non-GAAP adjusted financial measures presented by the company in the future, beginning with the company's earnings press release for the first quarter of 2025, will not include an adjustment for non-cash interest expense. Any comparative historical periods presented will also be updated to reflect this change beginning with the company's earnings press release for the first quarter of 2025. However, for purposes of comparability with the company's prior presentations of non-GAAP financial measures, the historical non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release include an adjustment for non-cash interest expense.
6.
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. Reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted guidance measures are included above and in the table titled "Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Adjusted 2025 Net Income Guidance" at the end of this press release.
Conference Call Details
Jazz Pharmaceuticals will host an investor conference call and live audio webcast today at 4:30 p.m. ET (9:30 p.m. GMT) to provide a business and financial update and discuss its 2024 full year and 4Q24 results and 2025 guidance.
Audio webcast/conference call:
U.S. Dial-In Number: +1 800 715 9871
Ireland Dial-In Number: +353 1800 943 926
Additional global dial-in numbers are available here.
Passcode: 5080203
Interested parties may access the live audio webcast via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com. To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast.
A replay of the webcast will be available via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com.
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues:
Product sales, net
$ 1,025,211
$ 967,339
$ 3,821,164
$ 3,736,943
Royalties and contract revenues
62,962
44,596
247,786
97,261
Total revenues
1,088,173
1,011,935
4,068,950
3,834,204
Operating expenses:
Cost of product sales (excluding amortization of
128,713
107,243
445,713
435,577
Selling, general and administrative
369,287
396,034
1,385,294
1,343,105
Research and development
240,500
216,608
884,000
849,658
Intangible asset amortization
158,903
151,553
627,313
608,284
Acquired in-process research and development
-
18,000
10,000
19,000
Total operating expenses
897,403
889,438
3,352,320
3,255,624
Income from operations
190,770
122,497
716,630
578,580
Interest expense, net
(51,256)
(70,324)
(238,097)
(289,438)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
(6,295)
9,353
(8,182)
8,787
Income before income tax benefit and equity in loss of
133,219
61,526
470,351
297,929
Income tax benefit
(57,912)
(33,089)
(91,429)
(119,912)
Equity in loss of investees
16
461
1,660
3,009
Net income
$ 191,115
$ 94,154
$ 560,120
$ 414,832
Net income per ordinary share:
Basic
$ 3.16
$ 1.50
$ 9.06
$ 6.55
Diluted
$ 3.11
$ 1.42
$ 8.65
$ 6.10
Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share
60,538
62,578
61,838
63,291
Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share
61,503
69,673
66,007
72,066
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
December 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 2,412,864
$ 1,506,310
Investments
580,000
120,000
Accounts receivable, net of allowances
716,765
705,794
Inventories
480,445
597,039
Prepaid expenses
177,411
185,476
Other current assets
261,543
320,809
Total current assets
4,629,028
3,435,428
Property, plant and equipment, net
173,413
169,646
Operating lease assets
53,582
65,340
Intangible assets, net
4,755,695
5,418,039
Goodwill
1,716,323
1,753,130
Deferred tax assets, net
560,245
477,834
Deferred financing costs
9,489
6,478
Other non-current assets
114,482
67,464
Total assets
$ 12,012,257
$ 11,393,359
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 77,869
$ 102,750
Accrued liabilities
910,947
793,914
Current portion of long-term debt
31,000
604,954
Income taxes payable
18,757
35,074
Total current liabilities
1,038,573
1,536,692
Long-term debt, less current portion
6,077,640
5,107,988
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion
38,938
59,225
Deferred tax liabilities, net
676,736
847,706
Other non-current liabilities
86,614
104,751
Total shareholders' equity
4,093,756
3,736,997
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 12,012,257
$ 11,393,359
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
Year Ended
2024
2023
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 1,395,908
$ 1,092,007
Net cash used in investing activities
(508,195)
(163,062)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
20,516
(305,254)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(1,675)
1,137
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
$ 906,554
$ 624,828
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net
Diluted
Net
Diluted
Net
Diluted
Net
Diluted
GAAP reported
$ 191,115
$ 3.11
$ 94,154
$ 1.42
$ 560,120
$ 8.65
$ 414,832
$ 6.10
Intangible asset amortization
158,903
2.58
151,553
2.18
627,313
9.50
608,284
8.44
Share-based compensation
70,190
1.14
52,941
0.76
248,045
3.76
226,841
3.15
Acquisition accounting
37,794
0.61
32,352
0.46
135,014
2.05
151,446
2.10
Other costs2
-
-
61,727
0.89
-
-
85,215
1.18
Non-cash interest expense3
6,081
0.10
6,123
0.09
21,973
0.33
22,378
0.31
Income tax effect of above
(58,220)
(0.94)
(53,564)
(0.77)
(222,736)
(3.37)
(213,172)
(2.95)
Effect of assumed conversion
-
-
-
(0.01)
-
(0.02)
-
(0.04)
Non-GAAP adjusted
$ 405,863
$ 6.60
$ 345,286
$ 5.02
$ 1,369,729
$ 20.90
$ 1,295,824
$ 18.29
Weighted-average ordinary
61,503
69,673
66,007
72,066
Explanation of Adjustments and Certain Line Items:
1.
Diluted EPS was calculated using the "if-converted" method in relation to the 1.50% exchangeable senior notes due 2024, or the 2024 Notes and the 2.000% exchangeable senior notes due 2026, or the 2026 Notes. In August 2023 and July 2024, we made irrevocable elections to net share settle the 2024 Notes and the 2026 Notes, respectively. As a result, the assumed issuance of ordinary shares upon exchange of the 2024 Notes and the 2026 Notes have only been included in the calculation of diluted net income per ordinary share, on a GAAP and on a non-GAAP adjusted basis, in each period up to the date each irrevocable election was made. Net income per diluted share, on a GAAP and on a non-GAAP adjusted basis, for the year ended December 31, 2024, included 3.5 million shares related to the assumed conversion of the 2026 Notes and the associated interest expense, net of tax, add-back to GAAP reported net income and non-GAAP adjusted net income of $10.8 million and $9.7 million, respectively. Net income per diluted share, on a GAAP and on a non-GAAP adjusted basis, for the three months and the year ended December 31, 2023 included 6.4 million shares and 8.0 million shares, respectively, related to the assumed conversion of the 2024 Notes and the 2026 Notes and the associated interest expense, net of tax, add-back to GAAP reported net income of $4.9 million and $24.9 million, respectively, and the associated interest expense, net of tax, add-back to non-GAAP adjusted net income of $4.4 million and $22.2 million, respectively.
2.
Includes costs related to the impairment of facility assets and program terminations.
3.
Non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs.
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
Three months ended December 31, 2024
Cost of
Gross
Selling,
Research
Intangible
Interest
Income tax
Effective
GAAP Reported
$ 128,713
87.4 %
$ 369,287
$ 240,500
$ 158,903
$ 51,256
$ (57,912)
(43.5) %
Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Intangible asset amortization
-
-
-
-
(158,903)
-
-
-
Share-based compensation
(4,427)
0.5
(46,120)
(19,643)
-
-
-
-
Acquisition accounting
(37,794)
3.7
-
-
-
-
-
-
Non-cash interest expense
-
-
-
-
-
(6,081)
-
-
Income tax effect of above
-
-
-
-
-
-
58,220
43.6
Total of non-GAAP adjustments
(42,221)
4.2
(46,120)
(19,643)
(158,903)
(6,081)
58,220
43.6
Non-GAAP Adjusted
$ 86,492
91.6 %
$ 323,167
$ 220,857
$ -
$ 45,175
$ 308
0.1 %
Three months ended December 31, 2023
Cost of
Gross
Selling,
Research
Intangible
Acquired
Interest
Income tax
Effective
GAAP Reported
$ 107,243
88.9 %
$ 396,034
$ 216,608
$ 151,553
$ 18,000
$ 70,324
$ (33,089)
(53.8) %
Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Intangible asset amortization
-
-
-
-
(151,553)
-
-
-
-
Share-based compensation
(3,653)
0.4
(33,787)
(15,501)
-
-
-
-
-
Restructuring and other
-
-
(61,727)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Non-cash interest expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
(6,123)
-
-
Acquisition accounting
(32,352)
3.3
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Income tax effect of above
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
53,564
59.4
Total of non-GAAP
(36,005)
3.7
(95,514)
(15,501)
(151,553)
-
(6,123)
53,564
59.4
Non-GAAP Adjusted
$ 71,238
92.6 %
$ 300,520
$ 201,107
$ -
$ 18,000
$ 64,201
$ 20,475
5.6 %
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
Year ended December 31, 2024
Cost of
Gross
Selling,
Research
Intangible
Acquired
Interest
Income tax
Effective
GAAP Reported
$ 445,713
88.3 %
$ 1,385,294
$ 884,000
$ 627,313
$ 10,000
$ 238,097
$ (91,429)
(19.4) %
Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Intangible asset amortization
-
-
-
-
(627,313)
-
-
-
-
Share-based compensation expense
(14,802)
0.5
(158,570)
(74,673)
-
-
-
-
-
Non-cash interest expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
(21,973)
-
-
Acquisition accounting inventory fair
(135,014)
3.5
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Income tax effect of above
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
222,736
28.1
Total of non-GAAP adjustments
(149,816)
4.0
(158,570)
(74,673)
(627,313)
-
(21,973)
222,736
28.1
Non-GAAP Adjusted
$ 295,897
92.3 %
$ 1,226,724
$ 809,327
$ -
$ 10,000
$ 216,124
$ 131,307
8.7 %
Year ended December 31, 2023
Cost of
Gross
Selling,
Research
Intangible
Acquired
Interest
Income tax
Effective
GAAP Reported
$ 435,577
88.3 %
$ 1,343,105
$ 849,658
$ 608,284
$ 19,000
$ 289,438
$ (119,912)
(40.2) %
Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Intangible asset amortization
-
-
-
-
(608,284)
-
-
-
-
Share-based compensation expense
(15,052)
0.4
(146,942)
(64,847)
-
-
-
-
-
Other costs
-
-
(85,215)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Non-cash interest expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
(22,378)
-
-
Acquisition accounting inventory fair
(151,446)
4.1
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Income tax effect of above adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
213,172
46.9
Total of non-GAAP adjustments
(166,498)
4.5
(232,157)
(64,847)
(608,284)
-
(22,378)
213,172
46.9
Non-GAAP Adjusted
$ 269,079
92.8 %
$ 1,110,948
$ 784,811
$ -
$ 19,000
$ 267,060
$ 93,260
6.7 %
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
Net Income
Diluted EPS
GAAP guidance
$560 - $720
$9.15 - $11.50
Intangible asset amortization
610 - 660
9.70 - 10.60
Acquisition accounting inventory fair value step-up
135 - 155
2.15 - 2.50
Share-based compensation expense
240 - 270
3.80 - 4.35
Income tax effect of above adjustments
(215) - (235)
(3.40) - (3.75)
Non-GAAP guidance
$1,400 - $1,500
$22.50 - $24.00
Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share calculations - GAAP and
62 - 63
