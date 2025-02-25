WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. (AXON) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $135.18 million, or $1.67 per share. This compares with $57.06 million, or $0.75 per share, last year.Excluding items, AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. reported adjusted earnings of $168.28 million or $2.08 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 33.6% to $575.15 million from $430.38 million last year.AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $135.18 Mln. vs. $57.06 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.67 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue: $575.15 Mln vs. $430.38 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX