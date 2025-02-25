WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Workday, Inc. (WDAY) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $94 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $1.188 billion, or $4.42 per share, last year.Excluding items, Workday, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.92 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.78 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 15.0% to $2.211 billion from $1.922 billion last year.Workday, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $94 Mln. vs. $1.188 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.35 vs. $4.42 last year. -Revenue: $2.211 Bln vs. $1.922 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX