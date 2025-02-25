MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Intuit Inc. (INTU) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $471 million, or $1.67 per share. This compares with $353 million, or $1.25 per share, last year.Excluding items, Intuit Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $938 million or $3.32 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.58 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 17.0% to $3.963 billion from $3.386 billion last year.Intuit Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $471 Mln. vs. $353 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.67 vs. $1.25 last year. -Revenue: $3.963 Bln vs. $3.386 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $10.89 to $10.95 Next quarter revenue guidance: $7.550 - $7.600 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX